Regardless of the weather, a hot matchup is scheduled for Dick Tharp Field on Friday in Normal.

Defending Class 4A state champion Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, ranked fourth in this season’s initial 5A poll, will take on Class 7A No. 7 Normal Community at 7 p.m.

“It does get their attention,” NCHS coach Jason Drengwitz said of his players. “They were going to be excited to play week one. But any time you get to play the defending state champ, a historically successful program with great players and great coaches, that raises the level of excitement.”

SHG finished 14-0 in 2022 in its final season under legendary Coach Ken Leonard, who retired as the state’s all-time winningest coach.

“Even though they’re 5A, they can still compete with the best at any level,” Ironmen defensive end/tight end Dexter Niekamp said. “It will be a great game. A lot of people will probably come out and enjoy it.”

NCHS posted a 7-4 record last season and was ousted in the second round of the 7A playoffs.

The Cyclones are forced to retool. Of the starting lineup listed for last season’s state championship game, the only non-seniors were center Burke Wilkin, left guard Jacob Carstens and linebacker Jake Kepler.

“This is a huge opportunity for us,” said Drengwitz. “But it’s an opportunity we’re looking forward to to see how we match up with some of the best programs in the state and the country.”

The Cyclones’ new head coach is John Allison. The team’s promoted offensive coordinator has been part of five state titles in 18 seasons at SHG.

“Being able to play SHG with a team like this is a really good way for us to make a statement week one and show what we’re all about this year, just because of the powerhouse SHG is,” Ironmen linebacker/tight end Cooper Caraway said.

The matchup was born from a scheduling exchange between the Big 12 and Central State Eight conferences.

The agreement was originally for two years but will only be this season after the CS8 added Lincoln and no longer is in need of nonconference opponents.

Illini Prairie showdown

Class 3A No. 6-ranked Prairie Central also has a huge opener, traveling to Tolono to face Unity and the fourth-ranked Rockets at 8 p.m. Friday.

The Hawks topped Unity 34-12 in week one last season on their way to the Illini Prairie Conference championship. But the Rockets prevailed 14-0 in the playoff quarterfinals.

“This weather, it’s been a whirlwind moving practice. But the kids stayed real focused,” Prairie Central coach Mike Goodwin said. “We’ve prepared for what they do, but we’re not going to totally worry about them. The first game it’s penalties and turnovers. With it being hot and sweaty, we have to take care of the ball.”

Goodwin is switching the Hawks to a spread option offense, which he emphasized does not mean they will be passing dominant.

“The last four or five days it’s really started to click with them,” said Goodwin. “Scott (Hamilton) has been there so long they know what they’re doing. They’re fundamentally sound. We better take care of the football because they’re not going to give it to us much.”

Central Catholic’s mystery

Class 2A 10th-ranked Central Catholic welcomes Pontiac to Bill Hundman Memorial Field for a 7 p.m. Illini Prairie contest. The Indians have a new coach in Zach Gadbury.

“It’s definitely a mystery. That’s not a good feeling for a coach going into week one,” Saints coach Kevin Braucht said of what to expect from the Indians. “We just need to take care of us. The first quarter we have to figure out how they want to attack us and make some adjustments the second quarter and halftime.”

West picks Freymann

Emerging from a three-way battle, senior Johnny Freymann will start at quarterback for Normal West in its opener at Champaign Central at 7 p.m. Friday.

“He’s been a good leader. He has a pretty good understanding of what we’re trying to do,” said Wildcats coach Nathan Fincham. “He’s shown a lot of growth in the opportunities he had this offseason.”

West is ranked 10th in 6A.

U High starts Saturday

University High heads to Springfield to face the Senators in a Central State Eight game on Saturday at 7 p.m.

“We’re focused on playing clean and crisp and bringing our game to the table,” Pioneers coach Brody Walworth said. “We don’t have film on them, but we know they’ve got a stud receiver in Paul Hartman. He was their quarterback last year so they’ve got a new quarterback.”

Bloomington at home

Bloomington opens Friday with a 7 p.m. Big 12 game against Peoria Richwoods at Fred Carlton Field.

BHS edged Richwoods 28-26 last season in Peoria.

Photos: Pekin at Normal Community during 7A playoff game.