Ryan Hoeferle, Central Catholic look to finally get over hump against Monticello

BLOOMINGTON — Ryan Hoeferle always seems on the move in Central Catholic High School's offense. So when he needed to do the same on defense, it was no problem.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound senior, who made the Pantagraph All-Area Team last season at wide receiver, was needed at inside linebacker after John Rossi suffered a season-ending broken ankle in the preseason.

"It's gone pretty good. It's a big jump from safety (last season) to middle linebacker. I kind of like it," said Hoeferle. "You get to bust heads a little bit. It's fun."

Central Catholic, coming off a 28-25 overtime loss at PBL last week, seeks to get back on the winning track at 7 p.m. Friday. The Saints entertain Monticello in an Illini Prairie Conference game at Bill Hundman Memorial Field.

Monticello (2-1, 1-1 Illini Prairie) hasn't lost to the Saints (2-1, 2-1) since 2017 when the Illini Prairie was formed. The last three games against the Sages have all been decided in the fourth quarter.

"It's huge for us. We've come so close every year," said Hoeferle. "I can't wait to get out there. I think we can get them this year."

When Rossi was injured, Central Catholic head coach Kevin Braucht immediately turned to Hoeferle.

"You have to be more physical, take blocks on and know how to get off blocks," said Braucht. "Even when you read your keys correctly, they're going to have people to you and you need to get off those and pursue the football.

"He's a big, strong kid. When he gets his arms extended, it's hard to get up inside him."

Hoeferle was slated to play outside linebacker this season before Rossi went down. Mixing it up more on the inside was something Hoeferle has done before.

"In JFL (junior football league) I played linebacker and then made the switch to DB since I was playing wide receiver," he said. "But then I gained a lot of muscle weight and thought I need to get in the box."

The Saints' defense couldn't stop the run last week as PBL racked up almost 400 yards on the ground. Central Catholic took the lead in overtime on a field goal before PBL, pushed back to the 20-yard line after a penalty wiped out a touchdown, went up the middle in two plays to win the game.

"Guys made some key stops to keep us in the game," said Braucht. "But overall I was disappointed in how we played on defense."

Braucht said the Saints like to move Hoeferle around on offense and get him the ball at least 10 times per game running or receiving. Hoeferle has 11 receptions for 150 yards and one touchdown while having 12 carries for 94 yards and two TDs.

The Saints scored 94 points in opening wins against Pontiac and Rantoul.

"There's still a lot to see from this offense," said Hoeferle. "We've kind of broken the seal for what our offense can do. The first two games we kind of got going ... I feel you're going to see a lot more against Monticello."

Homecoming for U High

Defense also has been a focus in practice this week for University High after Chatham Glenwood smacked the Pioneers, 70-28, in a Central State Eight Conference game last week.

U High (2-1, 2-1) returns to Hancock Stadium for a 7 p.m. homecoming game against Springfield (1-2, 1-2).

"We didn't tackle well, but it was a symptom of us not playing downhill," said U High head coach Brody Walworth. "That was one of our big coaching points on film. We thought we were being too passive on our reads. When you play a team with the speed and athleticism of Glenwood you give them that half-second of uncertainty and they're making a big play off it."

Senior quarterback Colin Cunningham is coming off a huge game against Glenwood. He combined to run and throw for 340 yards and four TDs. "He put us on his shoulders," said Walworth.

Dual QBs at BHS

Sophomore AJ Codron took over at quarterback for Bloomington early and led the Raiders to three straight touchdown drives and an 18-12 win at Peoria Notre Dame last week.

BHS head coach Scott Godfrey plans to use both Codron and Marcus Griffin as the Raiders (2-1, 2-1) travel to Danville (2-1, 1-1) for a 7 p.m. Big 12 Conference game.

"We're in a position we have two quarterbacks and we're working them both," said Godfrey. "Marcus is so valuable to us. If he's not at quarterback he's going to be somewhere else on the field (at running back). We're taking it week by week and game by game."

Godfrey liked how his defense responded from a 46-0 loss to Normal West in Week 2. He credited four sophomores — linemen Justin Robinson and Caiden Walls and linebackers Tashawn Watkins and Kenner Bye — with helping the defense be "a lot more physical and fly to the ball."

NCHS regrouping

Not only is Normal Community off to an uncharacteristic 1-2 start, the Ironmen are banged up heading into a Big 12 game at Class 5A No. 6-ranked Peoria High (3-0, 2-0).

Senior quarterback Chase Wiese is out indefinitely after having surgery this week for a broken left hand. NCHS (1-1 Big 12) also will be without two-way standout Chris Taylor (groin) against the Lions. The Ironmen will have junior tailback Tommy Davis after he missed last week's 21-4 loss to crosstown rival Normal West.

NCHS head coach Jason Drengwitz said junior Brady Augstin and sophomore Kyle Beaty both will see action at quarterback.

"We all have to get better — offense, defense, special teams, coaching staff, head coach," said Drengwitz. "We've made it all about us and we're all in this together. They've really responded and played really well (in practice) this week."

Long trip for West

Normal West (3-0), which moved into the Class 6A state rankings at No. 9, could have taken it easy this week and received a forfeit win against Urbana.

Instead, the Wildcats are heading for a long bus trip near the Wisconsin border. West faces Class 4A No. 4 Richmond-Burton (3-0) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Richmond.

"It's going to be a good test for us," said West head coach Nathan Fincham. "It's a team that is a perennial semifinal/state championship caliber team in 4A. Regardless of class level it's still going to be a battle. Regardless how it goes we're going to have a lot to learn from it."

The Rockets lost in last year's Class 4A semifinals to eventual champion Joliet Catholic. Richmond-Burton has won 35 of its last 36 games.

West's stellar defense, which hasn't allowed a point this season, will face a Wing-T attack that Fincham said "comes right at you" while averaging 52.7 points. Richmond-Burton's Steven Siegel gained 355 yards and scored seven TDs last week in a 48-21 win over Marengo.

Eureka loses Gold

Eureka is off to a 3-0 start and ranked No. 8 in the Class 3A state poll heading into its homecoming game against Fieldcrest. But the Hornets will be without one of their key players for some time.

Senior Carson Gold suffered a broken fibula against Heyworth last week and is out indefinitely, according to Eureka head coach Jason Bachman.

"Carson is a huge part of our offense (at wide receiver) and defense," said Bachman. "He is our big-play guy and one of our shutdown corners. Losing him definitely hurts ... We are pretty confident we will have him back by Week 9 or 10 if we make the playoffs."