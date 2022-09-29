Run-heavy Prairie Central takes on PBL in Illini Prairie showdown

Prairie Central High School coach Andrew Quain isn’t opposed to throwing the football in any way.

“I feel like this is probably the best passing team we’ve had,” Quain said. “But we haven’t needed to at this point. We’re averaging 9.5 yards a carry.”

Ranked No. 7 in Class 3A, the Hawks hope to continue their prolific ground game Friday when they face PBL in Paxton with the Illini Prairie Conference lead on the line.

Fullback Drew Fehr leads Prairie Central at 428 yards rushing. Wingbacks Camden Palmore (320) and Tyler Curl (284) and quarterback Drew Haberkorn (252) also are big parts of the rushing attack.

The Hawks (5-0, 5-0) also are deep in the backfield. Hudson Ault has rushed for 185 and returned a punt for a touchdown. Brian Zhao has covered 86 yards on just two carries, 82 yards for a touchdown on his lone kickoff return and brought his lone punt return back 30 yards.

Haberkorn, who attempted just one pass in last week’s win over IVC, has completed 13 of 26 for 252 yards.

Prairie Central actually has more interceptions (15) than completions. Fehr has four interceptions and Talen Steidinger three.

Quain expects a grind-it-out battle with PBL (5-0, 4-0).

“This is the next big test for us, for sure. They’re very big and very physical. They run the ball not quite as much as we do, but that’s definitely their focus,” said Quain.

“They’ve got a good sophomore running back (Robert Boyd-Meents), and their tight end (Kayden Snelling) was an all-stater as a sophomore. They like to find ways to get him the ball in the passing game.”

Olympia stays grounded

Olympia also prefers to keep its offensive plays close to the surface. The Spartans did not attempt a pass in 50 plays from scrimmage during last week’s 34-15 Apollo Conference triumph over New Berlin.

Totaling 328 yards on the ground, Jack Pagel paced the Spartans with 97 yards and three touchdowns. Also chipping in were quarterback Zach Keedy (63 yards), Reygan Sitton (61) and Nick Olson (59).

Olympia (3-2, 3-2) takes on 2A No. 3 Maroa-Forsyth (5-0, 5-0) on Friday in Maroa.

Heart of Illinois battle

The marquee game in the Heart of Illinois Conference sends Eureka (5-0) to El Paso to meet 4-1 El Paso Gridley. Eureka, EPG and Tri-Valley are all 2-0 in the league’s Large School Division.

The Hornets defense has four straight shutouts after allowing just seven points in a week one win.

“Our overall team speed is good, and it definitely helps that this group has played together since they were 5 years old,” Eureka coach Jason Bachman said. “They are a very coachable group and play each day to be better than yesterday.”

Dakota Wiegand is the Hornets’ top tackler with 36 and has six sacks. Offensively, Jacob Morin has passed for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns, Rylan Bachman has rushed for 315 yards and Justis Bachman has 338 receiving yards.

Saints seek rebound

Central Catholic (3-2, 3-2 Illini Prairie) hopes to bounce back from last week’s 41-14 loss at Tolono Unity when St. Joseph-Ogden (3-2, 2-2) visits Bill Hundman Memorial Field.

“We want to flush last week. We got that out of our system Saturday morning,” Saints coach Kevin Braucht said. “St. Joe’s got a good team. Both teams are in similar spots at 3-2. A win here goes a long way to being playoff eligible for sure.”

Central Catholic will have to contend with SJO receiver Ty Pence, an Illinois State basketball recruit.

“He’s really explosive,” said Braucht. “They have a really good quarterback who can get him the ball. We have to be aware of where he’s at at all times.”

Tough task for U High

At 3-2 overall and in the Central State Eight, University High takes on the No. 1 team in 4A when Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (5-0, 5-0) comes to Hancock Stadium.

“They’re loaded. They have talent everywhere and they’re very well coached,” U High coach Brody Walworth said. “Everyone is expecting them to win a state title. We’ll do everything we can to put our players in position to succeed against a very good team.”

The Pioneers were dominant on the ground in last week’s 35-0 win over Decatur Eisenhower as quarterback Colin Cunningham rushed for 213 yards and tailback JaQuan Harris 120.

“The second half last week we hit a little bit of our stride in the run game. We’ve been struggling a little there to find some consistency,” said Walworth. “I don’t think we’ve played our best game yet. I think that’s still out there.”

NCHS eyes .500

The Ironmen (2-3, 2-2 Big 12) are home to tangle with Danville (3-2, 2-2) at Dick Tharp Field.

With quarterback Chase Wiese out with a hand injury, NCHS has turned quarterback into a two-man job with junior Brady Augstin and sophomore Kyle Beaty running the show.

“Our offensive staff does a good job preparing them,” Ironmen coach Jason Drengwitz said. “The more reps you get with the first group and the more game reps on Friday and going to make you more comfortable and you’re going to understand the offense that much better.”

NCHS needs a 3-1 or better finish to qualify for a 26th consecutive playoff berth.

“Our players are smart. They know what’s at stake,” said Drengwith. “But we keep the same approach week to week no matter what the situation is.”

BHS meets Centennial

Bloomington (2-3, 2-3 Big 12) hosts one of the three remaining undefeated conference teams in Champaign Centennial (5-0, 4-0) at Fred Carlton Field. The Chargers average over 42 points.

“They have a phenomenal running back in No. 25 (Brandon Harvey),” BHS coach Scott Godfrey said. “They like to establish the run. They’re big up front with an athletic quarterback who is a playmaker with his feet and arm. It’s another good test for our defense.

“We’re trying to play with more consistency on both sides. We’re a little banged up. We’re trying to get through those injuries the best we can. I feel like we play really good ball a lot of times, but we have a few mental lapses here and there and give up a big play touchdown."