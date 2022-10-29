Ridgeview-Lexington's defense records nine sacks in Class 1A first-round playoff win

COLFAX — Around Ridgeview-Lexington's football team, speed is judged around Braydon Campbell. The Mustangs' junior finished seventh in the 200-meter dash at last spring's Class 1A State Track Meet.

So when preparing to face Madison in Friday night's Class 1A first-round playoff game, Ridgeview-Lexington's defense realized what was ahead.

"We know they had speed and everyone on that team is faster than most of us," said Mustangs' senior tight end/linebacker Jacob Whitehill. "They had, like, five of our Braydon Campbells. We had to contain that quarterback and make sure he didn't get outside like how Villa Grove happened (during the season)."

Ridgeview-Lexington kept Madison's Derrion Enlow bottled up and sacked him nine times. Kaden Farrell did his usual thing, rushing for 210 yards and two touchdowns as the No. 2-ranked Mustangs rolled to a 47-14 victory.

There was a huge sigh of relief from Ridgeview-Lexington head coach Hal Chiodo after a week of illness curtailed the Mustangs' preparation.

"Our whole offensive backfield was out (of practice)," said Chiodo. "Needless to say I was scared to death because obviously they have some great athletes. Our defense did a fabulous job."

Everyone was eager to head home after numerous penalties, long conversations among the officials and a delay for an injured Madison player being taken off in an ambulance led to a 3-hour, 15-minute marathon.

Ridgeview-Lexington, the No. 1 seed in the south bracket, improved to 10-0. The Mustangs face the winner of Saturday's game between Salt Fork and Red Hill in next week's second round with place and time to be determined.

Defense rules

Madison (5-4), an independent from near St. Louis, scored once in the first half. That came thanks to a shanked Ridgeview-Lexington punt gave the Indians the ball at the Mustangs' 18.

Enlow hit Kerwin Baker on a slant pattern for a 14-yard touchdown with 6:53 left until halftime that cut Ridgeview-Lexington's lead to 14-6.

Other than that, No. 16-seed Madison didn't score again until the Mustangs' first-string defense was on the sidelines resting in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand.

"If you watched their films their quarterback gets loose all the time," said Chiodo. "I'm not trying to be funny when I say this — they can do everything wrong and end up with a touchdown because those guys are so good."

Madison finished with 147 yards of total offense, with 60 of those coming on the fourth-quarter touchdown drive. Whitehill led the way with three sacks, while Tyler Atkins and Gray McCue recorded two each.

"Todd Miller, our defensive coordinator, did a fabulous job with his game plan," said Chiodo. "We actually practiced working on the cutbacks, and I don't think they got many at all."

Offensive mistakes

While Ridgeview-Lexington accumulated 386 yards of total offense, Chiodo wasn't pleased.

"Twice we fumbled the ball on the first play of a drive. We haven't been fumbling much all year," he said. "We just didn't have a good week of practice because the guys weren't there. They were sick. We got them back on Thursday and had basically a walkthrough (practice)."

Logan Friedmansky added 64 yards rushing with two touchdowns, the first on a 6-yard run to give the Mustangs a 7-0 lead. Quarterback Alec Thomas was 3 of 6 for 53 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown pass to Whitehill for a 14-0 lead.

Farrell scored on runs of 2 and 1 yards in the last 4:24 of the second quarter to give Ridgeview-Lexington a 26-6 halftime lead. After a scoreless third quarter, the Mustangs put the game away in the fourth quarter on touchdown runs of 3 yards by Friedmansky, 6 yards by Cal Thomas and 32 yards from Dominic Martin.

"I'm not trying to make excuses, but we played poorly," said Chiodo. "We didn't practice well because they weren't there."