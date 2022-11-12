Ridgeview-Lexington rolls into 1A semifinals with convincing win over Tuscola

The Ridgeview-Lexington football team is headed back to the Class 1A playoff semifinals for the second straight year.

Logan Friedmansky rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns as the Mustangs stormed past Tuscola 41-6 at Colfax.

No. 2-ranked Ridgeview-Lexington (12-0) will face No. 4 Camp Point Central (12-0) in next weekend's semifinals.

The Mustangs led just 13-6 at halftime but scored eight points in the third quarter and put the game away with 20 points over the final 12 minutes.

Kaden Farrell, Ridgeview-Lexington's leading rusher on the season, was held under 100 yards for the first time all season with 39 yards on seven carries.

Farrell and Jacob Whitehill each ran for a touchdown, and Cale Hoffman caught a 26-yard scoring pass from Alec Thomas.

Whitehill led Mustangs' tacklers with 13.

Ridgeview-Lexington outgained Tuscola 286-216 in total offense.

Tolono Unity did the seemingly impossible, shutting down the high-powered Prairie Central offense in a 14-0 Class 3A quarterfinal victory at Fairbury.

The No. 5-ranked Hawks, who entered the contest averaging 50.2 points, finished at 11-1.

Tolono (11-1) advanced to face Williamsville in next weekend's semifinals. The Rockets' lone loss was a 34-12 defeat at the hands of Prairie Central in the season opener.

"Hats off to Tolono. They had a really good game plan," Hawks coach Andrew Quain said. "They did a nice job occupying our linemen and kept us from getting downfield. Their linebackers and DBs (defensive backs) flew to the ball."

Tolono scored on an 8-yard Cale Rawdin run in the first quarter and on a 1-yard Matt Brown plunge in the final period.

Brown rushed for 118 yards on 34 carries. Rawdin completed 5 of 12 passes for 89 yards.

Hudson Ault ran for 72 yards on 11 carries and Drew Fehr 67 yards on 14 attempts for the Hawks. Camden Palmore caught all three of Drew Haberkorn's completions for 20 yards.

Williamsville tops Olympia

Making its first quarterfinal appearance in 37 years, Olympia was eliminated in a 41-21 Class 3A loss to No. 6 Williamsville at rural Stanford.

The Bullets (11-1) started fast with 21 first-quarter points. Olympia's season ended at 7-5.