Ridgeview-Lexington rides Kaden Farrell late to post comeback win against Tri-Valley

DOWNS — Down 10 points late in the third quarter, Ridgeview-Lexington head football coach Hal Chiodo decided to put the ball in his All-State running back's hands behind the Mustangs' big offensive line.

Kaden Farrell took care of the rest in what felt like a playoff game in September between two state-ranked teams.

Farrell rushed for 107 of his 140 yards in the game's final 15 minutes. The senior scored the winning touchdown on a 9-yard run with 4:34 left as Ridgeview-Lexington pulled out a 21-16 victory over Tri-Valley in a Heart of Illinois Conference interdivisional showdown.

"The offensive line came out firing and the defense stepped up. We pulled together as a team," said Farrell. "We had a lot of heart in the second half. We pulled together and got the win."

Defense delivers

The Mustangs (3-0), ranked No. 4 in the Class 1A state poll, got two big plays from its defense in the fourth quarter.

Cale Hoffman recovered a fumble at Tri-Valley's 44 three plays after Alec Thomas' 10-yard TD pass to Jacob Whitehill cut the Vikings' lead to 16-13 with 7:56 left.

Logan Friedmansky later intercepted a pass at the Mustangs' 10 with 1:38 left. Friedmansky then knocked down a Hail Mary pass by the Vikings (2-1), ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, near the end zone to end the game.

"The heart this team has, I talked about it the first game with Dee-Mack. That was no easy game, either," said Chiodo. "We will fight until the end and somehow try to find a way to win."

Tri-Valley leads at half

Touchdowns run by senior quarterback Andy Knox from 2 and 3 yards gave Tri-Valley a 16-6 lead at halftime.

Thomas connected with Hoffman on a 20-yard pass for Ridgeview-Lexington's only score in the first half.

Tri-Valley had a long drive that started from their own 12 stopped on downs at Ridgeview-Lexington's 26 with 2:36 left in the third quarter. From then on, it was all Mustangs.

"We've got to get in better shape. They did a nice job of wearing us down," said Tri-Valley head coach Josh Roop. "They have some big bodies up front and they came at us. We got worn down. We've got to get better. That's where we're at."

Tri-Valley outgained Ridgeview-Lexington, 307-232, in total yardage. Blake Regenold paced the Vikings' ground game with 92 yards. Knox completed 8 of 17 attempts for 134 yards, with Grant Fatima catching five passes for 104 yards.

Farrell down stretch

While two of Thomas' three completions went for touchdowns, Chiodo knew turning to Farrell late in the game was what "we had to do."

"They were a little faster in the defensive backfield, the linebackers and backs kept running us down," said Chiodo. "Our best bet was to run right at them with Kaden, and Cal Thomas and Jacob Whitehill leading the way for him were just incredible. It was a very tough and physical game."

Pulling off the comeback win on the road was even sweeter.

"It shows we can bring it to any house, bring the energy and beat them," said Farrell, who gained more than 2,000 yards last season.

Looking forward

This was the kind of game the Mustangs lost in the first half of last season before getting on a run and advancing to the Class 1A semifinals.

Now, Ridgeview-Lexington is expecting to win these games.

"Our conference is a very good conference to play in. It battles us every week. It makes us better each week," said Farrell. "To be able to play against these guys makes us better for the playoff run and in general."

Ridgeview-Lexington gets to take it easy next week with a forfeit victory against Fisher, which is not fielding a varsity team this season. The Mustangs know they face another tough opponent on Sept. 23 against El Paso-Gridley.

Tri-Valley, which was playing its home opener Friday, must regroup to face Tremont next Friday.

"They took it to us and exposed some weaknesses we have," said Roop. "We have to go back to the drawing board next week and see what we can do to get better."