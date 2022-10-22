Ridgeview-Lexington, Prairie Central grab No. 1 seeds, while Normal West No. 3 for IHSA playoffs

BLOOMINGTON — Unbeatens Ridgeview-Lexington and Prairie Central earned No. 1 seeds while Big 12 Conference champion Normal West grabbed a No. 3 seed as the Illinois High School Association released the football playoff pairings Saturday night.

Ridgeview-Lexington (9-0), the Heart of Illinois Conference Small Division champion, is the top seed in Class 1A's south bracket and faces No. 16 Madison (5-3) in a first-round game at Colfax.

The Mustangs advanced to last year's Class 1A semifinals before losing at eventual champion Lena-Winslow, which is the No. 1 seed in the north bracket with Chicago Hope No. 2.

"We did have an idea (we were going south). We know Lena-Winslow and Chicago Hope and hoping we would get to the point where we would play them in the championship (game)," said Ridgeview-Lexington head coach Hal Chiodo. "But it's a long road from here to there."

Prairie Central (9-0) is the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A's south bracket and meets Illini Prairie Conference rival and No. 16 PBL (5-4) at 7 p.m. Friday in Fairbury. The Hawks beat PBL, 51-8, in a Week 6 game at Paxton.

"I like to see different people, for sure. But it is what it is and that's how it works," said Prairie Central head coach Andrew Quain, whose team clinched the outright Illini Prairie title on Friday with a 56-13 win over Central Catholic.

"You have to treat your game a few weeks ago was last year, reevaluate where they are and reevaluate where we are and try to take it as a whole new game."

West (8-1) is in Class 6A's south bracket and squares off in a home game against No. 14 Danville (6-3). The Vikings also belong to the Big 12, but did not play West this season.

"Obviously we know Danville really well and have had a lot of great battles with them over the years," said West head coach Nathan Fincham. "To get an opportunity to play them is exciting. I have a lot of respect for that program and what they do."

A potential second-round game could be against East St. Louis (7-2), which many consider the best team in Class 6A.

"We can only control what we can control," said Fincham. "We have Danville first, and in order for us to do the second round we have to win the first. That's what our mindset is. There's nothing we can do who is on our schedule after that."

Normal Community (6-3) advanced to the playoffs for the 26th consecutive season. The Ironmen are the No. 19 seed in Class 7A (which wasn't broken up into two brackets) and goes on the road to meet No. 14 Rockton Hononegah (7-2).

Central Catholic makes its first playoff appearance since 2018. The Saints (6-3) are a No. 12 seed in Class 2A and travel to face No. 5 Mercer County (7-2) in Aledo. Also in the Class 2A north bracket is No. 9 El Paso-Gridley (7-2) which heads to No. 8 Farmington (7-2).

Tri-Valley is in the Class 2A south bracket. The No. 6-seeded Vikings (7-2) entertain Clifton Central (6-3) at Downs.

Eureka (7-2) and Olympia (5-4) join Prairie Central in the Class 3A south bracket. Eureka is seeded No. 6 and will be home against No. 11 Beardstown (5-4) while No. 15 Olympia is on the road to face No. 2 Benton (8-1).

Game dates and times will be released later.