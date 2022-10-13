Ridgeview-Lexington offensive line leads way for undefeated Mustangs

COLFAX – It’s easy to be impressed by Ridgeview-Lexington running back Kaden Farrell with the football in his hands.

Since the start of the 2021 season, Farrell has amassed nearly 3,000 yards rushing for the Mustangs.

Farrell, however, is more impressed with the blockers that pave the way.

“They’re amazing. They make holes I didn’t think were possible,” Farrell said. “They open up everything for me. They make it easy to run the ball.”

Farrell and his offensive line are huge reasons Ridgeview-Lexington sits No. 2 in the Class 1A state rankings with a 7-0 record entering Friday’s home game against Heyworth.

“We have good chemistry. We’ve all played with each other our whole lives,” guard Tyler Atkins said. “The chemistry just continues to get better and we play better teams and different defenses.”

Mustangs coach Hal Chiodo calls guards Atkins and Sawyer Hilt “the backbone of that offensive line.”

“He’s a good running back,” said Hilt of Farrell. “He needs to be able to get going, and we need to block up front pretty well.”

Joining Atkins and Hilt on the Ridgeview-Lexington line are tackles Gray McCue and Logan Homan, center Wil Pearce and tight ends Zach Bork and Connor Feit.

That combination has helped Farrell rush for 965 yards and Logan Friedmansky 349 in six games. One of the Mustangs’ wins came by forfeit.

Ridgeview-Lexington advanced to the Class 1A semifinals last season and once again have the look of a state championship contender.

“We lost some good players off that team. But the guys filling in are getting better and better,” Chiodo said. “It’s been a building thing. It’s a great feeling to see the confidence go up as the skill level goes up as the competition goes up as the wins go up.”

The Mustangs have prevailed over excellent competition with victories over a state-ranked 2A team (Tri-Valley) and a state-ranked 3A program (Eureka).

“It just shows we’re able to stick together, and we’re able to do what it takes to win the game,” said Atkins. “We go out there and prove we can hit hard, and we can stick with the best of them.”

“It’s great for our confidence,” Chiodo said. “It gives us a sense of, not cockiness, but they know we can play with teams that are bigger, stronger and faster than us.”

Yet the Mustangs aren’t exactly small up front, either. Anchoring the middle is the 6-foot-4, 320-Pearce. Hilt checks in at 240, Atkins at 225, Homan at 210 and McCue at 205.

“We have a brotherhood over here,” said Farrell. “We all know what we’re thinking. We just all play well together and know how to come together as a team and win.”

Of course, having the powerful Farrell pounding on opposing defenses doesn’t hurt.

“It’s very natural to him. He’s a very, very strong kid,” Chiodo said. “He’s as humble as humble can be. If I told him I need you to play guard this week he wouldn’t flinch. He would step right in and do it. He’s a great leader for our team.”

Ridgeview-Lexington doesn’t have to pass often but the Mustangs certainly can air it out. Quarterback Alec Thomas has completed 16 passes with an average gain of 23.9 yards.