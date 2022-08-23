Ridgeview-Lexington hopes it won't have to lean so heavily on 2,000-yard rusher Kaden Farrell

COLFAX — Kaden Farrell was a workhorse for Ridgeview-Lexington's co-op football team a year ago, amassing 305 carries for 2,016 rushing yards while becoming an All-Stater.

"Everyone knew he was going to carry the ball last year, especially in the playoffs," said Mustangs head coach Hal Chiodo. "He was still pretty awesome."

Farrell has gotten even bigger and stronger, adding 20 pounds of muscle. Yet Ridgeview-Lexington, which made a surprising run to the Class 1A semifinals a year ago, hopes to have just as much — or more success — this season with Farrell carrying less especially with senior Alec Thomas at quarterback after missing much of 2021 with a broken collarbone.

That's quite all right with Farrell as a difficult Heart of Illinois Conference schedule awaits.

"The passing game we can have, it's incredible," said Farrell. "It takes a lot of eyes off the run game, and we can be more diverse what we do and have a better variety."

The HOIC sent six teams to the playoffs in 2021. Tri-Valley, which was led by Pantagraph Player of the Year Andrew Petrilli at quarterback, also was a semifinalist in Class 2A.

The league figures to be just as strong again, although the Small School Division will have just four teams with Fisher opting to play only a junior varsity schedule.

"I don't know of a team that's not going to be improved in the Large School," said Tri-Valley head coach Josh Roop.

There will be two new head coaches in the league. Long-time assistant Chad Augspurger replaces the retired Mike Allen at GCMS while Nick Meyer takes over at Fieldcrest, his alma mater.

Ridgeview-Lexington hopes to get off to a better start than last season. The Mustangs were 1-4, including a pair of one-point losses to El Paso-Gridley and Eureka, before ripping off seven straight wins. They ended a game shy of the state finals, losing to eventual champion Lena-Winslow, 28-12, in the semifinals.

"This team will have a different character than the team did last year," said Chiodo, who returned for a second season. "I feel good about our attitude and work ethic, but what happens Friday night is all that matters."

Chiodo feels better with Thomas returning. He was injured near the end of the opener against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and didn't return until the final regular-season game. Carter Coffman moved from receiver to take over for Thomas, and they split duties during the playoff run.

Thomas makes the Mustangs more multi-dimensional as defenses won't be able to stack the line against Farrell.

"We have a lot more speed than last year. I'm very confident in our guys," said Thomas. "It relieves a lot of pressure off Kaden. Hopefully that will come to our advantage."

The Mustangs should still be able to run the ball effectively thanks to a big offensive line. Tyler Atkins (225 pounds) and Sawyer Hilt (240) return at guards with 320-pound Will Pearce moving from tackle to center.

"A lot of us picked up right where we left off last year," said Atkins. "Now we have a year under our belt with these coaches and kind of know what we're doing. As the playbook expands, we're getting better as the days go on."

Farrell's heavy workload last season forced him into defense only. But with junior Cal Thomas and speedy junior Braydon Campbell, who finished seventh in the Class 1A 200-meter dash at the state track meet, slated for more carries, Farrell also will be used at outside linebacker.

Seniors Logan Friedmansky at slotback and Jacob Whitehill at tight end give Alec Thomas some veteran targets.

"We need to try to be balanced," said Chiodo. "Kaden is going to get his carries, no question about that. But we want to be able to throw the ball and other guys to carry it."

Experienced Eureka

Eureka will be the most experienced team in the league after being junior dominated last season while going 6-4. The Hornets have 20 players returning who have started thanks to 15 seniors.

Leading the way for Eureka — which had a turf playing surface installed on McCollum Field this summer — is senior quarterback Jake Morin, who led the area with 1,645 passing yards in 2021, and senior defensive end Dakota Wiegand, a Pantagraph All-Area selection.

"He was making right reads and taking what the defense was giving him. That's what has made him an elite quarterback," said Eureka head coach Jason Bachman of Morin. "But we have to clean up some stuff from last year. We were pretty heavily penalized at different times in the season."

The Hornets also have a strong ground game to compliment Morin. Junior Mason Boles gained 935 yards rushing last season while senior Rylan Bachman, the coach's son, returns after missing most of last season with a broken ankle.

"We know the offense a little more and know what we're supposed to do," said Morin. "We didn't forget things, so we can get into more complicated stuff."

New Tri-Valley QB

Tri-Valley must replace the dangerous Petrilli, who gained 2,980 yards on the ground and through the air while accounting for 43 touchdowns. Senior Andy Knox will get the call from Roop.

The Vikings do have three starting linemen returning in senior guard TJ Klein, junior center Jacob Bischoff and senior tackle Drendon Stickling blocking for tailback Blake Regenold, who gained 1,003 yards.

Grant Fatima, a standout in the secondary who was on the All-Area Team, also was a big-play receiver with 24 catches for 423 yards and six TDs.

"I know these kids are hungry," said Roop. "The seniors want to prove they can leave the team and program better than they found it. The focus right now has to be one game at a time, especially when you look at our schedule."

Junior Kamren Schumacher returns for his second season at quarterback for El Paso-Gridley (5-5), which made the playoffs in Tanner Benedict's first season as head coach. Schumacher, an all-conference second-team pick, threw for 791 yards and ran for 727.

"He's made tremendous strides just his throwing and accuracy," said Benedict. "He's dedicated himself to get his arm better. He runs super well, better than he throws. We want to utilize his arms and legs."

The Titans will utilize the strong leg of Declan Duley, a transfer from University High who is drawing attention from major college programs.

"We had our scrimmage and made sure to give him a couple kickoffs and punts. It was a sight I don't think many people in our town have seen," said Benedict. "He's done a great job the last couple years mastering his craft as far as kicking."

No one should sleep on Dee-Mack. The Chiefs, who went 7-4 and advanced to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs before losing to Tri-Valley, return several key playmakers.

Junior Brent Denniston led Dee-Mack with 1,147 yards rushing while senior Lucas Blumeyer added 639 yards. Junior Carson Cassady was a part-time starter at quarterback and threw for 367 yards.