Ridgeview-Lexington defeats El Paso-Gridley in HOIC showdown

The Ridgeview-Lexington football team prevailed in a battle of Heart of Illinois Conference unbeatens Friday in Colfax, clipping El Paso-Gridley, 33-7.

Ranked third in Class 1A, the Mustangs moved to 5-0. EPG dropped to 4-1.

Prairie Central rolls

Ranked No. 7 in Class 3A, Prairie Central romped past Chillicothe IVC 54-7 in Illini Prairie Conference action at Fairbury.

The Hawks (5-0 overall and in conference play) received three rushing touchdowns from Drew Haberkorn. Drew Fehr paced Prairie Central on the ground with 124 yards and two TDs.

Hudson Ault returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown. Brian Zhao and Caiden Schultz both reeled off long scoring runs on their only carries, Zhao from 68 yards and Schultz from 56.

Unity routs Central

Tolono Unity took a 35-0 halftime lead and got a running clock in the third quarter while taking care of Central Catholic, 41-14, in an Illini Prairie game at Tolono.

The Rockets (4-1, 3-1) rolled up 494 yards of total offense, including 298 on the ground. The Saints (3-2, 3-2) managed only 168 total yards.

Mount Zion tops Lincoln

Mount Zion defeated Lincoln 41-14 in Apollo Conference play at Mount Zion.

Darren Stevens passed for 112 yard, including a 56-yard touchdown toss to Kani Carson for the Railsplitters (2-3, 1-2 Apollo.)

Payton Johnson rushed for a Lincoln team-high of 68 yards on seven carries. Mount Zion improved to 4-1 and 3-1 in the Apollo.

LeRoy topples Fieldcrest

LeRoy downed Fieldcrest 33-14 at Minonk in an HOIC crossover contest.

The Panthers improved to 3-2, while the Knights fell to 1-4.

Dwight gets first win

Austin Burkhardt rushed for 152 yards, scoring on runs of 35 and 51 yards, and helped Dwight to its first win of the season by downing Momence, 33-28, in the Vermilion Valley Conference North Division opener at Dwight.

Quarterback Connor Telford added 60 yards rushing and three TDs for the Trojans (1-4).