Richmond-Burton solves Normal West's defense as Wildcats suffer first loss of season

RICHMOND — Normal West's defense didn't allow a point in the first three games of the season heading into Saturday's nonconference game against Richmond-Burton.

West head coach Nathan Fincham warned his team all week this would be the Wildcats' biggest test. He told them about Richmond-Burton's tradition, which includes winning 35 of their last 36 games.

Afterwards, West's players knew they should have listened closer.

Richmond-Burton moved the ball at will against the Wildcats. The Class 4A No. 4-ranked Rockets rushed for 233 yards and overcame a six-point halftime deficit to knock off Class 6A No. 9 West, 33-26.

"It's a smack in the mouth, for sure. We needed it," said West senior Tanner Cupples. "We needed to be humbled. Nothing but respect for Richomond-Burton. It's a learning curve, for sure."

Cupples, a standout free safety, started at quarterback as Jayden Mangruem sat out with an upper body injury. Cupples threw for two touchdowns and ran for another pair while recording 259 yards of total offense.

"He's a warrior. He played really well. He gave us everything he could back there," said Fincham. "For him not having much experience playing quarterback, some of the plays he was making were outstanding."

West, which scheduled Richmond-Burton instead of taking a forfeit win from Urbana, fell to 3-1 ahead of Friday's home game against Big 12 Conference opponent Peoria Richwoods.

Here are four takeaways from Saturday that left the Wildcats plenty to think about on the three-hour trip home from near the Wisconsin border.

Straight ahead

Richmond-Burton (4-0) features a double wing-T attack that West doesn't see a lot of during Big 12 play.

The Wildcats knew they were going to see a lot of Steven Siegel, who ran for 355 yards last week against Marengo, but weren't able to stop him. Siegel gained 142 yards on 31 carries with a 10-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter that put the Wildcats head, 33-19.

"I knew they were going to score. I was hoping we would be a little tougher," said Fincham. "They're an outstanding football team. They're just a road grade. They're nonstop right at you. We traditionally don't do very well against an offense like that."

Richmond-Burton quarterback Joe Miller also threw for 129 yards and three touchdowns. He led the Rockets to scoring drives on their first three possessions of the second half after West took a 19-13 lead at the intermission.

Halftime lead

The Wildcats went ahead at the half thanks to TD strikes from Cupples to sophomore Gavin Camp of 80 and 18 yards in the final minute of the second quarter.

Camp intercepted Miller after Cupples hit him between two defenders around midfield and the sophomore outraced them into the end zone with 55 seconds left.

"We were on a roll at the end of the first half, and I don't know if that got in our heads and I was trying to do too much," said Cupples. "We just didn't execute (offensively)."

West got the second-half kickoff, but had to punt after making one first down. Miller found tight end Luke Bresnahan for two big plays to set up a go-ahead touchdown with 8:03 left in the third quarter. Once again, the Wildcats made a first down before stalling.

"We came out and laid an egg the first two series in the third quarter," said Fincham. "Against a team that's churning you for three, four, five yards, your possessions are limited offensively and you have to take advantage of those."

Short handed

Mangruem wasn't the only Wildcat starter who didn't play.

Offensive tackle Ty Upton suffered a knee injury in last week's 21-4 win over Normal Community and is out indefinitely. Wide receiver Jackson Seal also was on the sidelines while placekicker/punter Owen Senn was with the Wildcats' soccer team.

Cupples helped West to 286 yards of total offense. He completed 12 of 19 attempts with one interception. Camp caught eight passes for 147 yards.

"I felt very comfortable. I have a lot of trust in my receivers," said Cupples, who went both ways and on most special teams. "We had good preparation this week and especially upfront they trusted me. We executed somewhat."

Lesson learned?

Victories the two previous weeks against Intercity rivals Bloomington (46-0) and NCHS might have led to a false sense of security for the Wildcats.

"We have to prepare better. We didn't have a good week of practice," said Fincham. "We were still thinking about beating Normal and Bloomington. You can't think about that in sports. You have to move on to the next game. Hopefully it's a lesson we learned."

While an undefeated regular season is gone, the Wildcats know all is not lost.

"Every other goal is in place, winning conference and going far in the playoffs," said Cupples. "This was a great experience."