Preview: Saturday's Bloomington-Normal area football playoff matchups

NORMAL — Normal West and Tri-Valley hope to begin long playoff runs by winning first-round home games Saturday.

Here's a look at the Bloomington-Normal area's five IHSA playoff games on Saturday:

CLASS 6A

Danville vs. Normal West

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Normal

Season records: Danville 6-3; Normal West 8-1

All-time playoff records: Danville 19-22; Normal West 7-17

FYI: Normal West, the No. 3 seed in the south bracket, won the outright Big 12 Conference championship by beating Champaign Centennial, 7-0, last week. It was the Wildcats' fifth shutout. Outside of a 33-26 loss at Richmond-Burton, No. 6-ranked West has allowed 24 points in eight games ... Quarterback Jayden Mangruem has completed 59 of 108 attempts for 853 yards and three touchdowns and is West's leading rusher with 322 yards. Mangruem's favorite target is Gavin Camp, who has 31 catches for 420 yards and five TDs ... Danville, the No. 14 seed, did not play West in a Big 12 game this season. Quarterback Bryson Perez-Hinton has thrown for 462 yards and run for 323 while accounting for 11 TDs.

CLASS 3A

Olympia vs. Benton

When: Saturday, 3 p.m.

Where: Benton

Season records: Olympia 5-4; Benton 8-1

All-time playoff records: Olympia 6-5; Benton 15-10

FYI: Olympia, which joined the Sangamo Conference this year, returns to the playoffs for the first time since 2014 after beating Petersburg PORTA, 47-6, last week ... The 15th-seeded Spartans like to keep the ball on the ground. Quarterback Zach Keedy is the leading rusher with 695 yards and 13 touchdowns, closely followed by Kade Lollar (669 yards, 3 TD) and Reygan Sitton (573 yards, 8 TD) ... Second-seeded Benton, the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Ohio Division champions, advanced to the Class 3A quarterfinals last season. The Rangers' only loss came to undefeated Carterville, 28-0, in the season opener.

CLASS 2A

El Paso-Gridley vs. Farmington

When: Saturday, 3 p.m.

Where: Farmington

Season records: El Paso-Gridley 7-2; Farmington 7-2

All-time playoff records: El Paso-Gridley 2-9; Farmington 11-20

FYI: This is a rematch of last year's 2A first-round game won by Farmington, 42-6. El Paso-Gridley is seeking its first playoff win since 2017 when it advanced to the 2A quarterfinals ... The No. 9-seeded Titans gained a share of the Heart of Illinois Conference Large Division title last week by beating Tri-Valley, 30-22. Dax Gentes is EPG's leading rusher with 959 yards and 14 touchdowns. Quarterback Kamren Schumacher has rushed for 625 yards and 10 TD and thrown for 534 yards and 5 TD ... Kicker Declan Duley could be EPG's secret weapon. The University of Illinois recruit has punted for a 38.3 average, kicked five field goals and has 35 touchbacks on kickoffs ... Farmington has scored 46 or more points in six games, including the last three.

Central Catholic vs. Mercer County

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Where: Aledo

Season records: Central Catholic 6-3, Mercer County 7-2

All-time playoff records: Central Catholic 48-26, Mercer County 13-11

FYI: Central Catholic, which has made playoff appearances in Classes 1A through 4A, is in 2A for the first time since 1983. The Saints are in the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and earned their initial postseason berth in the four-year tenure of Coach Kevin Braucht … Quarterback Colin Hayes leads the Saints in passing (73 of 125 for 971 yards) and rushing (623) with 19 combined touchdowns … Ian Whitaker has rushed for 584 yards, while Central Catholic has a pair of productive receivers in Ryan Hoeferle (26 receptions, 359 yards) and Rye Pirtz (20, 302) … Both teams played powerhouse Prairie Central during the regular season. The Saints lost, 56-13, while Mercer County was defeated, 53-6.

Clifton Central vs. Tri-Valley

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Where: Downs

Season records: Clifton Central 6-3; Tri-Valley 7-2

All-time playoff records: Clifton Central 28-29; Tri-Valley 17-12

FYI: Tri-Valley advanced to the 2A semifinals last season before losing to eventual champion Wilmington … Blake Regenold leads the Tri-Valley rushing attack, while Andy Knox has thrived in his first season as Vikings quarterback … Tri-Valley averages 34.4 points, while giving up 11.6 … Clifton Central scores at a 31.2 clip and allows 20.8 … The Vikings shared the Heart of Illinois Large School Division title with Eureka and El Paso-Gridley, while the Comets tied for second in the Vermilion Valley North.

8-MAN

Blue Ridge vs. LaMoille

When: Saturday, 3 p.m.

Where: Amboy

Season records: Blue Ridge 6-3; LaMoille 7-2

FYI: Blue Ridge comes in as the No. 12 seed in the 16-team playoffs while LaMoille is No. 5. Blue Ridge has won its last four games.

Compiled by Jim Benson and Randy Reinhardt