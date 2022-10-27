Preview: Friday's Bloomington-Normal area football playoff matchups

BLOOMINGTON — Prairie Central and Ridgeview-Lexington look to extend their unbeaten football seasons as the No. 1 seeds are in action during Friday night's first-round postseason games.

Here's a look at the Bloomington-Normal area's four IHSA playoff games on Friday:

CLASS 7A

Normal Community vs. Rockton Hononegah

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Rockton

Season records: NCHS 6-3; Hononegah 7-2

All-time playoff records: NCHS 43-34; Hononegah 23-32

FYI: Normal Community overcame a 1-3 start to win five straight games and make their 26th consecutive playoff appearance ... Sophomore Kyle Beaty (57 of 90, 965 yards, 15 touchdowns) and junior Brady Augstin have shared quarterback duties for the 19th-seeded Ironmen since early in the season when senior Chase Wiese suffered a hand injury ... NCHS senior Chris Taylor has been limited to defense most of the season because of injuries but carried five times for 100 yards and three touchdowns in last week's 49-0 win over Peoria Manual ... No. 14-seed Honongah is led by junior quarterback Cole Warren, who has thrown for 1,146 yards and 17 touchdowns. The Indians made the 7A quarterfinals last season.

CLASS 3A

PBL vs. Prairie Central

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Fairbury

Season records: PBL 5-4; Prairie Central 9-0

All-time playoff records: PBL 14-20; Prairie Central 15-16

FYI: Two of the Illini Prairie Conference’s six playoff teams meet in the first round in a rematch of a regular-season game won by Prairie Central, 51-8, in Paxton … The No. 1 seed in the bottom half of the 3A bracket, the Hawks feature a punishing ground game that averages 370.1 yards per game and 9.7-yards per carry … Drew Fehr leads Prairie Central with 1,095 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns. A linebacker on defense, Fehr also tops the Hawks with 61 tackles and six interceptions … Hawks quarterback Drew Haberkorn has passed for 480 yards or 21.8 yards per his 22 completions in 40 attempts. Haberkorn has rushed for 480 yards with Hudson Ault adding 459 yards, Camden Palmore 400 and Tyler Curl 374.

Beardstown vs. Eureka

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Eureka

Season records: Beardstown 5-4; Eureka 7-2

All-time playoff records: Beardstown 9-24; Eureka 5-15

FYI: Eureka will try to get its offense humming again after averaging 9.3 points while losing two of its last three games. The Hornets scored 43.8 per outing while winning its first six outings … Quarterback Jake Morin is completing 69.3 percent of his passes for 1,459 yards and 18 touchdowns … Rylan Bachman is the top Eureka rusher with 583 yards, while Justis Bachman has 34 receptions for 471 yards … The Eureka defense has allowed just 37 points all season with 21 of those coming in a loss to undefeated Ridgeview-Lexington … The Hornets are making a sixth straight playoff appearance under Coach Jason Bachman.

CLASS 1A

Madison vs. Ridgeview-Lexington

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Colfax

Season records: Madison 5-3; Ridgeview-Lexington 9-0

All-time playoff records: Madison 0-3; Ridgeview-Lexington 5-13

FYI: Ridgeview-Lexington is the No. 1 seed in the south bracket and meets 16th-seed Madison, which is an independent and the smallest school enrollment-wise (156.50 students) in the field ... Kaden Farrell is having another big season for Ridgeview-Lexington, piling up 1,271 yards rushing on 182 carries with 17 touchdowns. Quarterback Alec Thomas has thrown for 528 yards with 10 of his 22 completions going for touchdowns ... Logan Friedmansky is a two-way star for the Mustangs. Friedmansky has rushed for 545 yards and five TDs while leading the defense with 55 tackles to go with two interceptions.

Compiled by Jim Benson and Randy Reinhardt