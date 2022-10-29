Prep football roundup: Central Catholic prevails in overtime for first playoff win since 2017

Central Catholic didn't have anyone with playoff experience on its roster before Saturday's Class 2A first-round game against Mercer County.

Yet even though the Saints' first playoff game since 2017 went into overtime, no one flinched.

Quarterback Colin Hayes' 10-yard touchdown run tied the game before Jaylen Bischoff's extra point kick gave No. 12-seeded Central Catholic a 27-26 victory over No. 5 Mercer County.

"Our kids played really, really hard and never panicked and stayed patient," said Central Catholic head coach Kevin Braucht. "It's really a tribute to the way our kids have acted all season. Our staff was extremely patient and calm throughout the game. I think that's why our kids acted that way, and we got the W. I feel great."

The Saints will face No. 4-seed Rockridge in a second-round game next week at Bill Hundman Memorial Field with game date and time to be announced Monday. Rockridge beat No. 13 Sterling Newman, 42-21, in a first-round game Saturday.

Central Catholic won the toss in overtime and elected to play defense. Mercer County (7-3) scored on fourth down but, without a kicker, was stopped on its two-point conversion attempt and led, 26-20.

Hayes then scored on the Saints' first play. That left it up to Bischoff, a standout soccer player who earlier kicked a pair of field goals and was 2-of-2 on extra point attempts. He converted again to give the Saints the win.

"He was flawless today," said Braucht.

The Saints tied the game with 50 seconds left in regulation. They drove down the field to score on Hayes' run before Bischoff made the game-tying extra point.

Mercer County ran only eight offensive plays in the first half. However, the Golden Eagles took a 14-13 lead thanks to a kickoff return for a touchdown.

"If it wasn't for penalties I feel that game is differently, honestly," said Braucht. "We had two big plays for touchdowns (to Ryan Pirtz) called back."

When Hayes scored late in the fourth quarter, Braucht briefly considered going for two points and the victory.

"I felt we really dominated this team, although the score hasn't proven it, and it felt like we were going to take over in overtime," he said.

Tri-Valley cruises

Tri-Valley stormed to a 44-0 halftime lead and defeated Clifton Central by the same score in a Class 2A first-round game at Downs.

The No. 8-ranked Vikings moved to 8-2 with the help of 117 yards rushing and three touchdowns by Blake Regenold, who also caught a 43-yard scoring pass from Andy Knox.

Grant Fatima ran for a 26-yard touchdown as Tri-Valley rushed for 239 yards.

Knox completed 7 of 10 passes for 117 yards, including an 8-yard TD toss to Cole Klein. Knox and Fatima each intercepted Clifton Central passes.

Tri-Valley limited the Comets (6-4) to 10 yards of total offense. The Vikings will travel to face Wilmington (9-1) in a second-round playoff game next week.

Olympia pulls stunner

Zach Keedy attempted only four passes, but three went for touchdowns as No. 15-seed Olympia shocked No. 2 Benton, 32-21, in a Class 3A first-round game at Benton.

"We don't throw the ball a lot, but we tell the kids let's make them count when we do," said Olympia head coach Eric Lyons.

Olympia, which was making its first playoff appearance in eight years, won its first playoff game since 1990. The Spartans (6-4) will entertain No. 7 St. Joseph-Ogden at 6 p.m. next Saturday in a second-round game at Stanford.

"I'm so happy for our coaches and community and our players, who have worked so hard to get to this point," said Lyons. "There was a great crowd that traveled down to the game."

Olympia scored on its first two possessions and never trailed. Chase Litwiller's second TD catch right before halftime gave the Spartans a 19-6 lead at the intermission.

Benton (8-2) cut the deficit to 26-21 with nine minutes before Olympia went on a long drive to score. Jack Pagel then got his second interception for the Spartans to seal the game.

EPG falls

Ninth-seeded El Paso-Gridley jumped out to a 14-0 lead before No. 8 Farmington stormed back to beat the Titans, 40-30, in a Class 2A first-round playoff game at Farmington.

Dax Gentes had 11 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns for EPG (7-3) and also caught a TD pass. Kamren Schumacher completed 6 of 11 for 149 yards and two touchdowns, while Drew Neal had three receptions for 93 yards and a TD.

Farmington (8-2), which also beat EPG in last year's first round, had 503 yards of total offense to the Titans' 345 yards.