Prairie Central's offensive line shows the way as Hawks 'run' to impressive opening win

FAIRBURY — For Prairie Central High School's Noah Nagel, the offseason after a 40-0 loss to Princeton in a Class 3A second-round playoff game was particularly long.

"It was really humbling. We thought we were really good," he said. "We came out of the (Chicago) King game smoking them (55-0), and they were big. Then we go into that and we got smoked."

Heading into the season opener against Class 3A runner-up Tolono Unity, Hawks coach Andrew Quain said his offensive and defensive lines were going to be critical for a successful season.

It's only been one game, but so far so good.

Really good, actually.

Nagel and his fellow linemen gave Prairie Central's talented backs plenty of openings. The Hawks gained 324 of their 340 yards on the ground in beating Unity, 34-12, and establishing themselves as an Illini Prairie Conference contender.

"There were holes for us to run through," said the Hawks' Drew Fehr, who gained 72 yards and scored three touchdowns. "These guys blocking for us all night did a great job. They're really the driving piece for winning that game."

Quain wasn't sure how the line would be after graduating All-Stater Daniel Hawkins. Nagel was the only starter upfront returning to his same spot at left guard. Senior Jackson Livengood shifted from right tackle to center and junior Jacob Vega moved from left tackle to right guard.

Junior Jaxon Zimmerman and senior Caleb Knauer were installed at left and right tackle, respectively.

"We controlled the line of scrimmage. Noah Nagel and Jackson Livengood had really good days for us inside," said Quain. "I thought our tackles played really well for their first game starting, and Noah just had an outstanding game and really dominated their defensive tackle."

Senior quarterback Drew Haberkorn, who did not play the last two seasons, completed 3 of 5 attempts for 16 yards. The Hawks stayed mainly on the ground with Fehr, Camden Palmore (103 yards), Tyler Curl (71 yards) and sophomore Hudson Ault (40) taking turns as the Hawks ran on 72 of their 77 plays and chewed up the clock with 35 minutes, 13 seconds of possession.

"Ground and pound," said Livengood.

"Jaxon and Jacob had some amazing blocks and set the tone," said Quain. "Part of it was wearing them down. Defensively we got some turnovers. Their defense did not get much of a break. That's part of our recipe and we were able to follow that this week."

Prairie Central's linemen are lined up in a four-point stance, something Quain picked up in his playing days at Augustana.

"The guys come off the football low and hard," said Quain. "We're pretty strong in the run-blocking department. That's where everything has to start."

Quain would definitely classify his linemen as "maulers." The group averages 231 pounds, led by the 280-pound Vega and 260-pound Nagel.

When asked what kind of grade he would give the linemen, Livengood settled for a B+.

"They got through on a few passes," he said. "Other than that we were good."

Quain believes Nagel has the "potential" to follow Hawkins on the All-State Team.

"The kids are communicating, which is key for us," said Quain. "We don't always know what we're getting from the defense because we're not getting your base defense. We'll get something new you put in for us. It's a little bit we have to figure it out in the first quarter.

"We rely on our linemen to be smart and communicate to me and our other coaches what they're seeing to make adjustments on the fly."

Quain was pleased with Haberkorn's first game since 2019 and expects a big improvement Friday against rival Pontiac on the road.

"In our scrimmage game we had about five lost snaps. He and (Livengood) put in work last week to make sure that didn't happen," said Quain. "I told him this week the training wheels are coming off and we're going to start expanding his responsibilities."

Quain told his team before Tuesday's practice about guarding against a letdown. He also knows Pontiac will be particularly fired up after dropping its opener to Central Catholic, 33-12.

Livengood heard his coach's message, but isn't worried. Prairie Central hasn't won an Illini Prairie title since 2017 when the league formed.

In fact, the Hawks are searching for their first conference crown since 2006 when they went undefeated to capture the Corn Belt Conference.

"I don't think we're going to let up at all," said Livengood. "All gas, no brakes."