Prairie Central's Fehr, Nagel two-way first team Illini Prairie all-stars

Prairie Central High School's Drew Fehr and Noah Nagel were two-way first team selections on the Illini Prairie Conference all-star football team.

Fehr was picked as a running back and linebacker, while Nagel was chosen on the offensive and defensive lines.

Other Hawks on the first team were defensive back Dylan Bazzell and quarterback Drew Haberkorn.

Central Catholic first team members were defensive back Rye Pirtz, offensive lineman Dom McKibben and wide receiver Ryan Hoeferle.

Area defensive players picked for the second team were linemen Zander Tabb of Central Catholic, Landen Hoffman of Prairie Central and Pontiac's Tyson Cramer, linebackers Ian Whitaker of Central Catholic and Prairie Central's Camden Palmore and back Hudson Ault of Prairie Central.

Offensive players from the area on the second team were Central Catholic quarterback Colin Hayes, linemen Jacob Peterlin of Central Catholic and Prairie Central's Jackson Livengood and Palmore at running back.

Haberkorn received honorable mention at punter along with Central Catholic defensive lineman Ricky Adelman, Pontiac linebacker Logan Barnett, Central Catholic linebacker Will Adams, Pontiac defensive backs Brady Donovan and Marcus Martinez and receivers Bazzell and Nick Mardis of Central Catholic.