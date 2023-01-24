Prairie Central's Andrew Quain, Ridgeview-Lexington's Hal Chiodo step down as football coaches

Two of the more successful programs in the Pantagraph area the last two years both have openings — Prairie Central coach Andrew Quain and Ridgeview-Lexington coach Hal Chiodo have resigned.

Prairie Central had a combined record of 28-7 the past three full seasons and advanced to the quarterfinals of Class 4A in 2019 and 3A in '22. Quain is bowing out because of health issues he labeled as non life threatening.

Quain will undergo multiple surgeries for recurrent thoracic outlet syndrome. He previously had surgeries to address the matter but believes he returned to football too soon.

“The recovery for the surgeries is very long. Realistically finding time in a busy football calendar to recover properly wasn’t something feasible,” said Quain. “It will be four years at least before things are in the clear and I’ve done the rehab I need to do.”

Quain plans to remain in Fairbury and will assist in the transition to a new coach.

“We’ve got a really good squad returning. The program is in a good place,” he said. “It’s a great job for someone to come in and have a lot of success right away.”

“We just opened up the position late last week and are currently accepting applications,” said Prairie Central athletic director Austin Wenger.

Chiodo came out of retirement to guide Ridgeview-Lexington to the semifinals of the 1A playoffs in each of the past two seasons.

“I kind of accomplished what I wanted to do. My main goal was to get that program back on track,” Chiodo said. “It was headed to eight-man, and I really didn’t want to see that happen.”

According to Ridgeview athletic director Jake Kennedy, “At this time we are currently accepting applications for the position.”

The Mustangs were 20-6 in two years under Chiodo.

“Not in my wildest dreams did I think it would turn around that fast,” he said. “It was good timing. There is a good bunch of kids at both schools. We started winning, we got a lot of confidence and we all had a lot of fun with it.”

Also open is the head football job at Pontiac, where the Indians were 2-16 the past two seasons under Coach John Johnson.

Pontiac athletic director Gary Brunner said the school is currently in the interview process.

