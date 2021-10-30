 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert

Prairie Central wins first round Class 3A playoff game in a rout

  • 0

Camden Palmore and DJ Lewis scored three touchdowns each, and Drew Fehr rushed for 103 yards as the Prairie Central High School football team cruised past Chicago King, 55-0, in first round Class 3A playoff action Saturday at Fairbury.

The Hawks improved to 8-2, while King was eliminated at 5-5.

Palmore rushed for 59 yards and two TDs on six carries. He also reeled in a 29-yard scoring pass from Owen Rafferty.

Lewis carried 10 times for 57 yards and had touchdowns on runs of 2, 9 and 2 yards. 

Class 2A

Dee-Mack advances

Brett Denniston rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries as Deer Creek-Mackinaw defeated Chicago North Lawndale, 40-14, at Mackinaw.

The Chiefs moved to 7-3, while North Lawndale bowed out at 6-4.

Dee-Mack quarterback Ethan Baez rushed for 61 yards and completed 5 of 7 passes for 64 yards and two touchdowns to Gabe Sherman.

Tremont blanks Momence

Shemar Williams ran for touchdowns of 4, 53 and 2 yards to carry Tremont past Momence at Tremont, 19-0.

Williams finished with 158 yards on the ground on 25 carries. Riley Miller added 83 yards rushing on 14 carries for the Turks (8-2).

Tremont scored all its points in the first half. Momence's season closed at 6-4.

Class 1A

Ridgeview-Lexington wins

Ridgeview-Lexington, the No. 13 seed, took a 34-6 victory over No. 4 Rushville-Industry at Rushville.

The Mustangs (6-4) advanced to next week's second round in Colfax against No. 5 Peru St. Bede

8-Man

The Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland season ended Friday with a 20-8 loss to South Beloit in the opening round of the Illinois 8-Man Football playoffs at South Streator.

The Falcons, who bowed out at 7-3, pulled within 12-8 in the third quarter on a 7-yard J.D. Ruddy touchdown run and a rush by William Weber for the two-point conversion.

Ruddy led FCW with 42 yards rushing on 15 carries. Quarterback Dallas Hamilton was 5 of 7 through the air for 26 yards.

CAMDEN PALMORE 2021 MUGSHOT

Palmore
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News