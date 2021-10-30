Prairie Central wins first round Class 3A playoff game in a rout

Camden Palmore and DJ Lewis scored three touchdowns each, and Drew Fehr rushed for 103 yards as the Prairie Central High School football team cruised past Chicago King, 55-0, in first round Class 3A playoff action Saturday at Fairbury.

The Hawks improved to 8-2, while King was eliminated at 5-5.

Palmore rushed for 59 yards and two TDs on six carries. He also reeled in a 29-yard scoring pass from Owen Rafferty.

Lewis carried 10 times for 57 yards and had touchdowns on runs of 2, 9 and 2 yards.

Class 2A

Dee-Mack advances

Brett Denniston rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries as Deer Creek-Mackinaw defeated Chicago North Lawndale, 40-14, at Mackinaw.

The Chiefs moved to 7-3, while North Lawndale bowed out at 6-4.

Dee-Mack quarterback Ethan Baez rushed for 61 yards and completed 5 of 7 passes for 64 yards and two touchdowns to Gabe Sherman.

Tremont blanks Momence

Shemar Williams ran for touchdowns of 4, 53 and 2 yards to carry Tremont past Momence at Tremont, 19-0.

Williams finished with 158 yards on the ground on 25 carries. Riley Miller added 83 yards rushing on 14 carries for the Turks (8-2).

Tremont scored all its points in the first half. Momence's season closed at 6-4.

Class 1A

Ridgeview-Lexington wins

Ridgeview-Lexington, the No. 13 seed, took a 34-6 victory over No. 4 Rushville-Industry at Rushville.

The Mustangs (6-4) advanced to next week's second round in Colfax against No. 5 Peru St. Bede

8-Man

The Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland season ended Friday with a 20-8 loss to South Beloit in the opening round of the Illinois 8-Man Football playoffs at South Streator.

The Falcons, who bowed out at 7-3, pulled within 12-8 in the third quarter on a 7-yard J.D. Ruddy touchdown run and a rush by William Weber for the two-point conversion.

Ruddy led FCW with 42 yards rushing on 15 carries. Quarterback Dallas Hamilton was 5 of 7 through the air for 26 yards.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.