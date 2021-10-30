Prairie Central wins first round Class 3A playoff game in a rout

Camden Palmore and DJ Lewis scored three touchdowns each, and Drew Fehr rushed for 103 yards as the Prairie Central High School football team cruised past Chicago King, 55-0, in first round Class 3A playoff action Saturday at Fairbury.
The Hawks improved to 8-2, while King was eliminated at 5-5.
Palmore rushed for 59 yards and two TDs on six carries. He also reeled in a 29-yard scoring pass from Owen Rafferty.
Lewis carried 10 times for 57 yards and had touchdowns on runs of 2, 9 and 2 yards.
Class 2A
Dee-Mack advances
Brett Denniston rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries as Deer Creek-Mackinaw defeated Chicago North Lawndale, 40-14, at Mackinaw.
The Chiefs moved to 7-3, while North Lawndale bowed out at 6-4.
Dee-Mack quarterback Ethan Baez rushed for 61 yards and completed 5 of 7 passes for 64 yards and two touchdowns to Gabe Sherman.
Tremont blanks Momence
Shemar Williams ran for touchdowns of 4, 53 and 2 yards to carry Tremont past Momence at Tremont, 19-0.
Williams finished with 158 yards on the ground on 25 carries. Riley Miller added 83 yards rushing on 14 carries for the Turks (8-2).
Tremont scored all its points in the first half. Momence's season closed at 6-4.
Class 1A
Ridgeview-Lexington wins
Ridgeview-Lexington, the No. 13 seed, took a 34-6 victory over No. 4 Rushville-Industry at Rushville.
The Mustangs (6-4) advanced to next week's second round in Colfax against No. 5 Peru St. Bede
8-Man
The Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland season ended Friday with a 20-8 loss to South Beloit in the opening round of the Illinois 8-Man Football playoffs at South Streator.
The Falcons, who bowed out at 7-3, pulled within 12-8 in the third quarter on a 7-yard J.D. Ruddy touchdown run and a rush by William Weber for the two-point conversion.
Ruddy led FCW with 42 yards rushing on 15 carries. Quarterback Dallas Hamilton was 5 of 7 through the air for 26 yards.
Watch now: Check out photos and highlights from first round high school football games
Watch now: Tri-Valley defense stops Rockridge late in 4th quarter
Watch now: Tri-Valley QB Andrew Petrilli scores game-winning TD with 1:16 left vs. Rockridge
Watch now: Andrew Petrilli talks about Tri-Valley's stirring 47-42 win over Rockridge
Watch now: Peyton Locke's 2nd TD run gives Rockridge 14-0 lead over Tri-Valley
Watch now: Petrilli 3-yd TD run helps Tri-Valley cut Rockridge lead to 14-7
Watch now: Normal West senior Max Ziebarth talks about 14-7 loss to Washington
Watch now: Jason Drengwitz talks about NCHS playoff victory
Watch now: Normal West loosening up at rainy Washington for playoff game
Watch now: Normal West's Jayden Mangruem completes 16-yd pass to Max Ziebarth vs. Washington
Watch now: Normal Community makes 4th down stop
Watch now: Washington takes 7-0 lead over Normal West early 2nd Q
Watch now: Michael Coleman runs 3 yards for Normal Community TD
Watch now: Normal Community closes out 33-6 win
Blue Island Eisenhower at Normal Community
Blue Island Eisenhower at Normal Community
Blue Island Eisenhower at Normal Community
Blue Island Eisenhower at Normal Community
Blue Island Eisenhower at Normal Community
Blue Island Eisenhower at Normal Community
Blue Island Eisenhower at Normal Community
Blue Island Eisenhower at Normal Community
Blue Island Eisenhower at Normal Community
Blue Island Eisenhower at Normal Community
Blue Island Eisenhower at Normal Community
Blue Island Eisenhower at Normal Community
_DSC4478.jpg
_DSC4497.jpg
_DSC4508.jpg
_DSC4510.jpg
_DSC4526.jpg
Watch now: Photos and videos of Prairie Central's win against Central Catholic
102321-blm-spt-2cchspc
102321-blm-spt-1cchspc
102321-blm-spt-3cchspc
102321-blm-spt-4cchspc
102321-blm-spt-5cchspc
102321-blm-spt-6cchspc
102321-blm-spt-7cchspc
102321-blm-spt-8cchspc
Watch now: Central Catholic head coach Kevin Braucht talks about his team's growth
Watch now: Central Catholic's Tyler Sears makes a third-down tackle
Watch now: Central Catholic's Ian Whitaker makes a tackle for loss
Watch now: Central Catholic's Ryan Hoeferle takes a sweep for a big gain
Watch now: Central Catholic's Ryan Hoeferle recaps his team's season