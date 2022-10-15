Prairie Central rolls on; NCHS, BHS claim Big 12 wins

Friday was just how the Prairie Central High School football team Drew it up.

Quarterback Drew Haberkorn and running back Drew Fehr each were involved in three touchdowns as the Hawks handled Monticello 48-13 in Monticello.

Prairie Central, ranked fifth in Class 3A, moved to 8-0 overall and 7-0 in the Illini Prairie Conference to claim at least a share of its first league championship since 2006.

Haberkorn rushed for 144 yards and passed for 70. He ran for touchdowns of 83 and 47 yards and threw to Avery Elder for a 45-yard score.

Fehr returned an interception 25 yards for a TD and ran for a pair of 8-yard scores. He ran for 120 yards on 13 carries.

The Hawks led 24-0 at halftime as Monticello slipped to 5-3 and 4-3 in league play.

Codron lifts BHS

Sophomore AJ Codron threw for five touchdowns as Bloomington cruised past Champaign Central, 37-7, in a Big 12 Conference game at Fred Carlton Field.

Codron completed 15 of 36 attempts for 237 yards. John Shuey had six receptions for 92 yards and TD catches of 10, 20 and 54 yards. Garrick Dickerson snagged five passes for 116 yards and scored on 20 and 66 yards.

BHS (3-5, 3-5) took a 24-7 halftime lead against the Chargers (2-6, 2-6).

NCHS wins in OT

Kyle Beaty threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Mar'Quan Gary on the first play of overtime to lift Normal Community past Peoria Notre Dame 19-13 at Peoria Stadium.

The Ironmen (5-3, 5-2 Big 12) become playoff eligible with the win. PND dropped to 3-5 and 2-5 in the Big 12.

EPG downs Tremont

Dax Gentes rushed for 233 yards and touchdowns of 60, 69 and 38 yards to propel El Paso-Gridley past Tremont 34-8 in HOIC action at Tremont.

Kamren Schumacher ran for TDs of 72 and 29 yards for the Titans (6-2, 3-1).

Alex Garcia gained 82 yards on the ground for Tremont (1-7, 0-4).

Dee-Mack rolls

Lucas Blumeyer gained 142 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns as Deer Creek-Mackinaw rolled past Fieldcrest, 64-14, in an HOIC Large Division game at Mackinaw.

The Chiefs (4-4, 2-2) won their fourth straight game to remain in contention for a playoff berth. Dee-Mack finishes the regular season next Friday at Eureka. Fieldcrest fell to 1-7 and 0-4, respectively.

Lincoln evens record

Kion Carson ran for 118 yards and touchdowns of 38, 64 and 13 yards in Lincoln's 52-19 Apollo Conference triumph over Taylorville. Carson also threw a 43-yard TD pass to Colbie Glenn.

The Railsplitters (4-4) received 194 yards passing and 62 rushing from quarterback Darren Stevens, who tossed scoring passes of 78 and 31 yards to Jaden Leadley.

Dwight, Streator lose

Austin Burkhardt rushed for 61 yards on 19 carries for host Dwight in a 49-8 loss to Iroquois West in a Vermilion Valley Conference North Division game. Connor Telford scored the only touchdown for the Trojans (2-6, 2-2).

Class 2A No. 5 Wilmington handed Streator a 57-6 loss in an Illinois Central Eight Conference game at Streator. Ethan Allen scored for the Bulldogs (2-6, 1-5) on a 2-yard run.