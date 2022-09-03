Prairie Central explodes in second quarter to race past Pontiac

Sophomore Hudson Ault scored two of his three touchdowns in a 35-point second-quarter explosion as Class 3A No. 8-ranked Prairie Central downed Pontiac, 55-13, in an Illini Prairie Conference game Friday at Pontiac.

The Hawks, who improved to 2-0 overall and in the league, rushed for 324 yards. Drew Fehr led the way with 104 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown, while Ault gained 56 yards.

Pontiac (0-2, 0-2) led 7-6 after the first quarter before the Hawks took control in the second quarter. Dylan Bazzell returned a blocked punt five yards for a touchdown and later caught a 25-yard TD pass from Drew Haberkorn.

Nick Crane scored both of Pontiac's touchdowns.

Keely lifts Olympia

Quarterback Zachary Keely led a punishing ground attack with 237 yards on 13 carries and scored four touchdowns as Olympia routed Pittsfield, 51-12, in a Sangamo Conference game at Stanford.

The Spartans (2-0, 2-0) ran for 381 of their 389 total yards. Reygan Sitton gained 95 yards rushing to go with two TDs.

Keely scored on runs of 73, 1, 59 and 59 yards.

Lincoln posts shutout

Kion Carson scored two touchdowns and Lincoln's defense limited Charleston to 92 yards as the Railsplitters took a 20-0 win in an Apollo Conference game at Charleston.

Isaac Decker rushed for 92 yards for Lincoln (2-0, 1-0), which also got a 35-yard scoring pass from Darren Stevens to Gabe Smith.

El Paso-Gridley prevails

Kamren Schumacher rushed for 193 yards and touchdowns of 5, 45 and 32 yards to propel El Paso-Gridley past Fieldcrest 28-0 at Minonk.

Dax Gentes scored the other EPG touchdown on a 5-yard run as the Titans improved to 2-0 and 1-0 in the Heart of Illinois Conference Large School Division.

Brady Ruestman completed 11 of 21 passes for 106 yards for Fieldcrest (0-2, 0-1).

Eureka moves to 2-0

Eureka defeated Tremont 50-0 at Tremont with the help of two Jake Morin touchdown passes.

The Turks are 1-1.

Clinton wins in rout

Mason Walker rushed for 119 yards and six touchdowns to spark Clinton to a 48-0 nonconference decision over Argenta-Oreana at Argenta.

Tristen Potts paced the Maroons (1-1) with 141 yards on the ground on 16 carries.

Tri-Valley finishes strong

Ranked third in Class 2A, Tri-Valley scored 13 third-quarter points to claim a 27-12 win over Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Mackinaw.

Tri-Valley led 14-12 at the half.

The Vikings moved to 2-0 and 1-0 in the HOIC Large, while the Chiefs are 0-2 and 0-1.

Blue Ridge wins again

Cole Pemble rushed for 220 yards and scored four touchdowns as Blue Ridge improved to 2-0 by beating Metro-East Lutheran, 60-12, in an 8-Player football game at Edwardsville.