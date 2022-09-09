Prairie Central explodes in fourth quarter; El Paso-Gridley slips past GCMS

Camden Palmore and Tyler Curl each ran for more than 100 yards as Prairie Central pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat St. Joseph-Ogden, 55-28, in an Illini Prairie Conference football game Friday night at Fairbury.

The Class 4A No. 7-ranked Hawks, who improved to 3-0 overall and in the Illini Prairie, led 28-21 heading into the fourth quarter before erupting for 27 points.

Curl gained 143 yards on eight carries, highlighted by a 93-yard touchdown run. Palmore added 119 yards on 13 carries with three TDs while Hudson Ault gained 49 yards with two of his four carries going for scores.

St. Joseph-Ogden's Ty Pence, an Illinois State basketball recruit, caught five passes for 143 yards and a TD.

EPG in a squeaker

A blocked extra point was the difference as El Paso-Gridley edged GCMS, 14-13, in a Heart of Illinois Conference interdivisional game at El Paso.

After a scoreless first half, EPG (3-0) got touchdown runs of 43 and 1 yards from Dax Gentes. GCMS' Aiden Sancken, who ran for 217 yards on 20 carries, scored from 55 and 3 yards. But Gentes blocked the extra point try after Sancken's second TD with 3:47 left.

GCMS (2-1), which outgained the Titans in total yardage, 397-153, GCMS got to the EPG five in the final minute, missed a 22 yard field goal with 10 seconds left.

LeRoy tops Tremont

Kyler Ford's 8-yard interception return for a touchdown helped host LeRoy turn back Tremont, 20-16, in a HOIC interdivisional game.

Bo Zeleznik ran for 100 yards on 21 carries for the Panthers (2-1), while Matt Stuperfert gained 93 yards with a touchdown. Tremont (1-2) outgained the Panthers in total yardage, 258-246.

Tyler Fuller led the Turks with 117 yards rushing. Casey Guard's 36-yard run put Tremont ahead before LeRoy scored before the half on Ford's interception. Neither team scored in the second half.

Olympia falls

After taking an 8-0 halftime lead, Olympia couldn't hang on as host Athens took a 22-8 victory in a Sangamo Conference game.

Zachary Keedy scored on a 2-yard run to give the Spartans (2-1, 2-1) the lead at the half. Kade Lollar gained 79 yards on 13 carries to lead Olympia's running attack.

Lincoln suffers loss

Lincoln took a 14-13 lead into the fourth quarter before visiting Jersey rallied for a 26-14 nonconference victory to hand the Railers their first loss.

Leading Lincoln (2-1) was led by Kion Carson, who rushed for 79 yards and grabbed four passes for 68 yards. Carson scored a touchdown running and receiving. Darren Stevens went 9 of 19 for 140 yards.

Dee-Mack defeated

Ottawa Marquette led 21-0 and blanked Deer Creek-Mackinaw 28-0 in nonconference action at Ottawa.