Prairie Central completes unbeaten regular season with strong second quarter to down Saints

FAIRBURY — There was plenty of euphoria already going on at Lewis Field on Friday night. Andrew Quain was about to add another layer.

The Prairie Central head football coach was talking to his players at midfield following their 56-13 victory over Central Catholic to complete the school's first 9-0 regular season since 2006.

Quain told the players to take their shoulder pads off. As they were doing so, Quain removed his jacket off to reveal a blue Illini Prairie Conference championship T-shirt that was going to be handed out to the players.

"We knew we had a share (of the title before the game) so I was confident," said Quain of wearing the T-shirt during the game. "If we didn't win, I wasn't giving out the shirts here, but I knew we would be in good shape. The kids had a good week of practice and really wanted to do this. It's something sweet."

When Drew Fehr was later asked how the shirt felt, he beamed.

"It feels awesome," said the Hawks' standout senior running back/linebacker.

Prairie Central, ranked No. 5 in Class 3A, hit the Saints with a 40-point second quarter, needing only 15 offensive plays to score five touchdowns that triggered a 48-7 halftime lead and running clock in the second half. It wasn't long before the Hawks were officially outright Illini Prairie champs.

While Central Catholic (6-3) couldn't wait to get off the field afterwards, the Saints still knew their season wasn't finished. The Illinois High School Association was going to release the state playoff pairings Saturday night and for the first time in four years the Saints will be included.

Central Catholic head coach Kevin Braucht is glad the Saints won't see the Hawks again this season.

"They capitalize better on momentum than any team I've seen in my 20 years (of coaching)," said Braucht. "You watch film of those guys. Every week a team hangs around and all of a sudden like three things happen. It's a one-play drive or a pick or a pick-6. The Monticello game was identical."

Second quarter blitz

When Colin Hayes threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Hoeferle with nine seconds left in the first quarter, Central Catholic pulled within 8-7.

It didn't stay that way long.

The Hawks quickly drove 80 yards in four plays, capped by Tyler Curl's 4-yard TD run and Fehr's two-point conversion run for a 16-7 lead.

Two one-play drives followed a Saints punt and Camden Palmore's interception. Fehr busted loose on a 65-yard run and Curl added another 4-yard scoring run.

Quarterback Drew Haberkorn, who scored on a 5-yard run in the first quarter after Fehr returned the opening kickoff 65 yards, added a 2-yard TD run and speedy sophomore Hudson Ault completed the barrage with a 9-yard TD run with 1:54 left.

For good measure, the Hawks converted two-point runs on all seven touchdowns in the game.

Quain wasn't totally surprised at what happened. He said the Hawks have been "a second quarter team all season."

"We just come alive in the second quarter," said Haberkorn. "We didn't play a good first quarter and we needed to pick it up. We don't have good first quarters, and second quarters we get it done and take care of business."

Sharing the wealth

Prairie Central's balance was again on display, even with Palmore not getting any carries because of a foot injury that limited him to defense.

Fehr gained 128 yards rushing while Ault had 91 and Curl 28. Haberkorn attempted only one pass, which was incomplete, but the Hawks accumulated 276 yards rushing in the first half before the regulars took another second half off.

"Everyone trusts each other and has each other's back," said Fehr. "Every play we're fighting for each other, one big family. We want to make plays and get wins."

Fehr definitely caught Braucht's eye.

"Fehr is really good on offense, but if we had a defensive player of the year in conference he would be it," said Braucht. "We needed to get a hat (blocker) to him, and we couldn't get a hat to him all night long. We knew that from last year. He kind of kept us out of the end zone last year in a really tight game."

On to playoffs

Prairie Central will host a playoff opener next week and hopes to make a deep November run.

"You have some groups you worry about letdowns, but this group has not shown that," said Quain. "If we get beat in the playoffs it will be because we played a better team. They focus really well and prepare really well every week. They amaze me because our practices keep getting better as we go. (Thursday) probably was one of the best practices we've had all year."

The Saints didn't know if they would be going into the Class 1A or 2A playoffs next week, but really didn't care. Playing postseason again is all that matters.

"From where we're at with our program, if someone said at the beginning of the year you're 6-3 and going to make the playoffs, we would be happy with that," said Braucht.

"Obviously we're not happy with the way we played tonight, but we lost to a really good team. Eight other teams have lost to them in that similar fashion. It's not the way you want to end the season going into the playoffs for momentum sake, but I'm proud of where our kids are at."