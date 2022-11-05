Pekin rallies late to turn away Normal Community upset bid

NORMAL – Normal Community High School seniors stood in shock after an emotional farewell from Coach Jason Drengwitz.

Tears were shed from players to children of assistant coaches.

The moment stung at all levels for the Ironmen as the realization sunk in that a valiant effort simply wasn’t enough in a 32-31 Class 7A second-round playoff loss to Pekin on Friday at Dick Tharp Field.

“I’m extremely disappointed, heartbroken, not for me but for our kids. This will be a hard one to deal with for a while. It’s going to hurt for quite a long time,” Drengwitz said. “It’s really hard to say bye to all these seniors. We’ll be better for it, and I’m still extremely proud of our program and all our kids.”

No. 7-ranked Pekin (11-0) scored on a Tanner Sprecher 1-yard run and took its only lead of the evening on a Mylee Hansen extra point with 30 seconds remaining.

“Normal Community battled us for four quarters. It was a great game, a great finish and a great game,” Dragons coach Doug Nutter said. “At halftime we talked about being resilient and finishing it out. Our kids stepped up and made plays. They’re competitors and got the win.”

NCHS bowed out at 7-4. The Ironmen, who battled injuries to key personnel all season, started 1-3 but still qualified for the playoffs and won a first round game.

“It hurts a lot,” said junior tailback Tommy Davis, who rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns. “Nobody would have thought we would have been here right now. We just came a little short.”

Fast Ironmen start

NCHS converted a third-and-10 on its opening possession with a 16-yard pass from Kyle Beaty to Zach Ferrante. Two plays later, Davis charged up the middle for a 14-yard touchdown.

On the final play of the first quarter, NCHS’ Aiden Boundy snared a tipped pass out of the air and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown. Ryan Millmore’s second extra point gave the Ironmen a 14-0 advantage.

“At the beginning, they were more physical than us in the trenches,” Nutter said.

Pekin strikes back

The Dragons struck for their first score when Scott Jordan found Bo Benassi free over the middle for a 65-yard touchdown at the 11:09 mark of the second quarter. Chris Taylor blocked the extra point.

NCHS had trouble with Benassi all evening. The senior hauled in 12 passes for 201 yards as Jordan passed for 241 while completing 19 of 31.

Pekin pulled within 14-12 on a 10-yard surge from Kanye Tyler. The two-point conversion run was stopped short.

Taylor comes through

A Taylor tackle on a fourth-and-1 reverse set up the third Ironmen touchdown.

Davis churned through contact from three Pekin defenders before arriving in the end zone with a 7-yard touchdown.

A 24-yard Jordan to Tyler pass set up a key score near the end of the first half. Jordan took a sneak across for a 1-yard score with six seconds left in the half.

Davis goes the distance

Davis broke free on the first play from scrimmage of the second half for a 60-yard touchdown sprint

“He’s a special player, no doubt about it,” Drengwitz said. “You can see what he does when he’s 100 percent.”

Fourth down failures

Each team came up short on fourth-and-goal in the second half.

NCHS had fourth-and-goal at the 2, but Cam Thierry was hauled down at the 1.

“We had it,” Thierry said of the overall game. “We just couldn’t finish.”

A fourth-and-goal Pekin pass went off the fingertips of Benassi with 3:58 remaining.

Wind plays factor

NCHS could not muster a first down and the strong wind smothered a punt from Millmore for 17 yards.

Pekin had to drive just 29 yards for the winning score.

“We talked about that and decided to take the wind in the fourth quarter,” Nutter said. “That was a huge thing for us, no doubt about it.”

Millmore’s 32-yard field goal that had earlier handed NCHS a 31-25 edge was set up by an interception and 21-yard return by Blake Potts.

Numbers game

Sprecher rushed for 163 yards on 25 carries. Pekin totaled 256 yards on the ground and 498 yards of total offense.

Beaty completed 11 of 20 passes for 160 yards as the Ironmen finished with 274 yards of total offense. Ferrante had three catches for 62 yards.