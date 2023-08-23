For the first time since 1998, the goal is to reach Hancock Stadium for Pantagraph area high school football teams.

State championship games will be held at Illinois State's football home on Nov. 24 and 25.

Here is a preview look at Pantagraph area teams outside Bloomington-Normal.

Olympia

Advancing to the Class 3A playoff quarterfinals last season, Olympia has developed a taste for success.

And with 16 starters returning from a 7-5 team, the Spartans are poised for more.

"We have a very experienced team, speed on both sides of the ball," said Olympia coach Eric Lyons. "We're inexperienced up front in spots. We're going to have to improve each week."

Olympia's run-dominant attack welcomes back quarterback Zach Keedy (893 rushing yards last season), Kade Lollar (800), Nic Olson (404) and Jack Pagel (334).

Nolan Yeary, Liam Trew and Cole Bauer are key Spartans' blockers.

Tight end-linebacker Chase Litwiller is attracting college interest.

The Olympia defense also will rely on lineman Yeary and Cohen Maness, linebackers Lollar and Blake Youngren and backs Pagel, Olson, Cohen Alexander and Braden Nystrom.

El Paso-Gridley

After falling in the first round of the playoffs last season to cap a 7-3 season, the Titans shoot for postseason success with third-year starter Kamren Schumacher at quarterback.

Schumacher has passed for 1,475 yards and rushed for 1,390 in two seasons with a combined 33 touchdowns.

The senior will be helped on offense by receiver Dante Golden (293 yards receiving in 2022) and linemen Lucas Shaffer, Dominic Ricconi and Parker Duffy.

Key EPG defenders include end Ryan Kelsey and linebackers Skylor Clover, Conlee Landrus and Schumacher.

"We were in some tough battles last year that we were fortunate to come out on top of, and it was because of how we were able to play for four quarters," Titans coach Tanner Benedict said. "That needs to continue this year for us to continue to be successful."

LeRoy

Encouraging counts of 27 upperclassmen and 15 returning starters have LeRoy eyeing its first playoff appearance since 2018.

"We have plenty of experience, we've had a very good offseason and should expect to be very competitive," Panthers coach BJ Zeleznik said. "We need to finish games, find ways to win."

Back from a 3-6 team are junior quarterback Bo Zeleznik, who rushed for 737 yards, and senior fullback Matt Steupfert (682).

Also helping on offense will be lineman Tate Sigler, tight end Jasper Tarr and running back Brody Bennett.

Bennett plays in the secondary on defense with other experience coming from tackle Ash Osborn, linebackers Brock Owens, Hunter Whalen and Thomas Jackson and safety Landon Welte.

Prairie Central

Mike Goodwin is bringing a spread offense with hints of the option to the Hawks in his first season as coach.

Prairie Central was 11-1 overall and won the Illini Prairie Conference at 8-0 last season behind a powerful rushing attack.

The Hawks return dynamic junior Hudson Ault, who rushed for 682 yards and was a weapon on kick returns last fall. Tyler Curl added 380 yards on the ground.

Jaxon Zimmerman and Jacob Vega will be stalwarts on both lines. Curl and Talon Steidinger are both receivers on offense. On defense, Curl is a linebacker and Steidinger a back.

"I feel like we have a chance to be really good. The kids are picking up the new stuff and getting better every day," said Goodwin. "We are hoping to build off the success of last year. We lost quite a few starters, but we have kids who got lot of playing time last year."

Tri-Valley

Pantagraph Player of the Year Blake Regenold has graduated after rushing for 2,583 yards to help the Vikings post an 11-3 record in 2022.

Receiver Cade Danko is back after catching 26 passes for 304 yards.

The Vikings also will look for leadership from Jacob Bischoff, an offensive lineman and linebacker.

Cole Klein assumes the quarterback job for Tri-Valley and will be handing off to back Lucas Filarski.

Other key defenders include Klein at end and Colton Prosser and Nick Traugott in the secondary.

"The strength of the team is the experience of the senior class," Vikings coach Josh Roop said. "We will have a lot of young, talented players playing new positions."

Ridgeview-Lexington

After two straight trips to the Class 1A playoffs semifinals, Ridgeview-Lexington said goodbye to a loaded class of senior and to head coach Hal Chiodo.

Matt Barnes is the new Mustangs coach.

"We are a very fast team that will play to our strengths," Barnes said.

Offensively, Ridgeview-Lexington will look to running back Kaleb Elliot, wide receiver Dom Martin and linemen Logan Homan and Craig Becker.

Homan also will play up front on defense with Martin at free safety.

The Mustangs were 12-1 overall and won the HOIC Small School Division championship at 4-0.

Fieldcrest

Nick Meyer enters his second season as head coach of the Knights with numbers up from 30 to 41 and coming off a 1-8 campaign.

Brady Ruestman returns at quarterback after throwing for 624 yards last fall. Jozia Johnson snared 15 receptions for 393 yards, an impressive 26.2 average.

Eddie Lorton at running back and tackle Aydin Stimpert also are key offensive performers.

Lorton and Johnson are slated for secondary play with Jordan Carey at defensive tackle and Jackson Hakes at linebacker.

"Excited about year two," Meyer said. "Our players have done a great job all offseason buying into our strength and conditioning program. They've been pushing themselves and each other every day."

Pontiac

Zach Gadbury is the new coach at Pontiac, where the Indians finished 1-8 each of the past two seasons.

"We have a tough group of kids that put in a ton of work this offseason and are bought into getting better every day," Gadbury said.

Trenton Blackwell anchors the Pontiac offensive line with Santi Pina at quarterback and Kerr Bauman at wide receiver.

Key defenders include linebacker Hunter Melvin and backs Jacob Fogarty and Marcus Martinez.

Eureka

The Hornets graduated two All-Area players on both sides of the ball in quarterback Jake Morin, receiver Justis Bachman, defensive lineman Dakota Wiegand and defensive back Drew Dingledine from an 8-3 team.

Eureka reloads with Dawson Dorn taking over at quarterback. Two-time all-Heart of Illinois performers in tailback/linebacker Mason Boles and tight end/linebacker John McDonald lead the way.

Boles rushed for 460 yards last season.

Adam Evans on offense and Garrett Smith on defense will be key linemen for the Hornets.

"We have a slew of juniors filling gaps after last year's seniors head off to college," said Eureka coach Jason Bachman, who lists team speed and aggressiveness as Hornets' strengths. "We have lots of talent. We will have to see how they continue to develop. It should be a fun year."

Clinton

The Maroons boast the top returning rusher in the Pantagraph area in Tristin Potts, who netted 1,096 yards last fall.

The Clinton offense also will lean on quarterback Mason Walker, running back/receiver Dawson Graves, receiver Colton Walker and lineman Noah Bass.

Potts and Logan Thoms anchor the defense at linebacker with Dawson Graves, Keaton Graves and Colton Walker pegged for secondary duty.

"Clinton is looking for its first playoff win in school history," said Maroons coach Ron Bass. "Team captains have made making the playoffs to have an opportunity to accomplish this their top goal this year."

Coach Bass believes his team will benefit from the additions of Tri-Valley transfer Jon Smock on the offensive line and Bloomington transfer kicker Taylor Anderson.

Heyworth

The Hornets (2-7 last season) are facing a numbers crunch and a resulting shortage of depth.

"Though our numbers are low, I am excited about this group," said Heyworth coach Nate Albaugh. "They are committed to being excellent at parts of the game that most people ignore. They are a lot of fun to work with."

Among the returnees from a team that was 1-3 in the HOIC Small School Division are running back Cooper Johnson (569 yards rushing last season) and quarterback Parker Bell (380 passing).

Brayden Brucker and Tyler Wills also will assist with the ballcarrying duties.

"We are hopeful we can run the ball successfully," Albaugh said.

Brucker will be in the secondary on defense with Calvin Andrews, Mason Klawitter and Hunter Bockelman at linebacker.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw

After rushing for over 1,500 yards the past two seasons, Brent Denniston will be looking for more in his senior year.

Tyce Albritton caught 10 passes for 360 yards for the Chiefs, who finished 4-5 and 2-3 in the HOIC Large School Division.

Other Dee-Mack offensive players to watch include linemen Adam Mallicoat and Xavier Dowling, wide receiver Dalton Burr and tight end Dane Lowery.

Denniston, Albritton and Lowery are linebackers on defense with Mallicoat on the line.

"We have a group who won a lot of game together at the underclass level. They are trying to recreate that at the varsity level," Chiefs coach Cody Myers said. "We have started 0-4 in two of the past three seasons and are looking to start the season on a positive note."

GCMS

Aided by more experience, the Falcons hope to surge back into the playoffs after a 4-5 season last fall.

"The entire backfield is returning, four of five projected offensive linemen had starting experience last year," GCMS coach Chad Augspurger said. "Nine of the projected 11 on defense started at least one game last year."

Quarterback Brayden Elliott and running back Aiden Sancken both earned second team all-Heart of Illinois Conference honors last season.

Sancken rushed for 804 yards, while Elliott passed for 1,119.

Also a lineman on defense, Sancken will anchor the unit along with linebackers Connor Mueller and Ryker Grauer, backs Carson Maxey, Carter Kallal and Altin Nettleton and linemen Gavin Johnson and Matt Allen.

Lincoln

The Railsplitters (4-5) return to the Central State Eight Conference after leaving the Apollo.

"We are excited for our return to the CS8 and the challenges it will bring," Lincoln coach Matt Silkowski said. "We have a lot of respect for the teams in the conference and look forward to competing on Friday nights."

The Railiers offense will be powered by quarterback Darren Stevens (1,014 yards passing) and back Ki'on Carson (591 yards rushing).

Kani Carson will help at running back and defensive line, Tate Johnston at offensive line and linebacker and Gabe Smith at wide receiver and defensive back.

Lincoln welcomes back eight starters on offense and seven on defense.

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland

The Falcons aim to rebound from a 2-7 season and return to the 8-Man state playoffs. FCW welcomes back six starters on both offense and defense.

Payton Quaintance will be the primary ballcarrier as junior Seth Jones takes over at quarterback.

Defensive stalwarts will be linebackers Toby Hansen and Kesler Collins and lineman Aydan Radke.

"We knew at the end of last year we had to get stronger to be able to compete every game," Falcons coach Todd Reed said. "Our team goal is making the playoffs. The kids are hungry and have worked hard to get to where they are."

Streator

The Bulldogs bring back senior Christian Benning, the second-ranked quarterback in the Pantagraph area in passing yardage a year ago.

Benning completed 132 of 244 passes for 1,418 yards and 13 TDs last season while adding 329 rushing yards. He will again throw to Matt Williamson (43 catches, 481 yards).

Anthony Dominic is a blocker for the Streator offensive line, which will be trying to clear a path for running back Isaiah Brown.

Defenders being counted upon by the Bulldogs include linemen Aiden Stevens and Eric Moton, linebacker Isaiah Weibel and back Collin Jeffries.

"Our offense continues to improve and our quarterback will be a three-year starter," Streator coach Kyle Tutt said. "While we have a young line on the offensive side, our defensive line is anchored by two returning starters."

The Bulldogs posted a 2-7 overall record and a 1-6 mark in the Illinois Central Eight.

Dwight

The Trojans move to the Chicagoland Prairie Conference after finishing 2-7 overall and 2-3 in the Vermilion Valley North last fall.

Third-year starting quarterback Conner Telford passed for 474 yards in 2022. He will be joined in the backfield by fullback Seth Robertson, who missed last season because of injury.

Terry Wilkey is the mainstay of the Trojans' offensive line.

Linebacker Dylan Crouch led the team in tackles last season. Lineman Landon Burkhardt and cornerbacks Drew Anderson and Joey Starks also will be critical components to the defense.

"We're finally at a point where the kids who were starting for us when they were freshmen and sophomores are now juniors and seniors," said Dwight coach Luke Standiford, whose program is a cooperative with Gardner-South Wilmington.

"We gave up way too many points last year, and I think the key to any success we'll have this year will depend on how well we play defensively."

Tremont

Benny Prather takes over the head coaching job after previously playing for the Turks and being an assistant under former head coach Zach Zehr.

"We are a young team with a lot of room to grow," said Prather. "A lot of guys are getting varsity reps for the first time."

Offensively, Tremont will lean on receivers Blaine Williams and Ty Fuller and running back Riley Miller.

On defense, linebacker Jett Turner, cornerback Caleb Edwards and safety Mason Mark figure to be key players.

"We will need to fight through a lot of changes and adversity being a young team," Prather said. "We have all the pieces to be a good team. We just need to put them together and play with a chip on our shoulders."

Fisher

Fisher returns to the HOIC Small School Division after sitting out the 2022 season because of low roster numbers.

"When I took over our goal as a program was to have a varsity season," Fisher coach Matt Sinclair said. "With the guys we have and the buy-in that has occurred, our goals have shifted to having a playoff experience this year."

Key players for the Bunnies are expected to be seniors Aiden Cheek, Cody Hinton and Tim Snyder and juniors Ryan Hopkins, Jacob Howell and Jeremiah Todd.

"We have to be able to ride with the highs and lows of a moment, a day and a season without losing focus on what we really want," said Sinclair. "As our leadership improves, this concern will be alleviated."