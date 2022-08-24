Olympia hopes to make first season in Sangamo Conference a memorable one

It’s a getting-to-know-you season for an Olympia High School football team moving from the Illini Prairie Conference to the Sangamo.

With 18 returning starters, the Spartans hope to make a formidable initial impression.

“It’s kind of like playing a nonconference game every week,” Olympia coach Eric Lyons said. “I know it’s a great league, and I know it’s a very competitive league. It’s exciting to see where we shake out.”

The Spartans have a 6-foot-6, 300-pound anchor for both their lines in Southern Illinois recruit Blaine Halley, who will play guard on offense and nose guard on defense.

“He looks like a grown man right now. He has a tremendous work ethic,” said Lyons. “He’s surprisingly quick for a kid that big. He’s a punishing run blocker, for sure.”

“I just want to play the best I can for my team,” Halley said. “It’s my last year. I’m going to play with a chip on my shoulder for my team and my school.”

Olympia, which had a 2-7 record in 2021, has another college prospect in 6-4, 185-pound junior Chase Litwiller, a split end/tight end on offense and a linebacker on defense.

“He can go up and get the ball. He’s got good hands and he’s a good blocker,” said Lyons. “Defensively, he’s so rangy. He can make plays in the pass game and the run game.”

Zach Keedy returns at quarterback after completing 26 of 46 passes for 409 yards last season.

“He had a great offseason and really developed as an athlete. We used him last year as a game manager. This year we’ll use him more as a playmaker,” Lyons said. “He will have the opportunity to run the ball a little more than he did last year.

"If you’re a triple option team and the quarterback is a threat to run and pass, you can be pretty dang difficult to defend.”

The Spartans also return speedy tailback Reygan Sitton, who averaged 8.6 yards while rushing for 533 yards last fall.

Lyons expects an improved Nolen Yeary to complement Halley on the defensive line. Clayton Mortimer is a third-year starter at linebacker, while Cohen Alexander will be a factor in the secondary at cornerback.

Back in the Illini Prairie

Prairie Central will try to run its way back to the playoffs after an 8-3 record and a tie for second with Monticello in the Illini Prairie behind league champion Tolono Unity.

Drew Fehr rushed for 1,089 yards and Camden Palmore 846 last season. The dynamic duo combined for 18 touchdowns.

“They are both looking good right now,” Hawks coach Andrew Quain said. “We hope to play off their strengths running the football.”

Quain will pick his quarterback from senior Drew Haberkorn, who did not play the past two seasons, and junior Avery Elder.

“Avery has the experience and better understanding of the offense,” said Quain. “Drew has great athletic skills but less experience at the position.”

The Prairie Central offensive line is led by Noah Nagel, Jackson Livengood and Jacob Vega.

An All Area linebacker last season, Fehr is the defensive leader with Palmore, Nagel, Livengood and linebacker Tyler Curl also expected to play key roles.

“With many new starters, we will need to gel as a team quickly in order to compete in a tough Illini Prairie Conference,” Quain said. “Offensive and defensive line play will be critical if we want a successful season.”

Second-year Pontiac coach John Johnson believes the experience gained during a 1-8 season last fall will pay off this season.

“We have good senior leadership,” said Johnson. “We basically have nine starters back on each side of the ball. We have a lot of experience. I’m happy with our improvement.”

Senior Nick Crane returns at quarterback for the Indians and will be handing off to running backs Adam Shrewsbury and Devonte Chambers.

Johnson believes the offensive line “could be our strong point” with Tyson Cramer, Dalton Tovrea, Adam Rodriguez, Preston Jama, Kaleb Elzey and Lucas Tucker doing the blocking.

“We’ll go as far as they lead us,” said the Pontiac coach.

The offensive line also will draw duty on the defensive front.

The linebackers will be 245-pound Alex Carwyle, Hunter Melvin and the 240-pound Shrewsbury. The secondary will be manned by safety Brady Donovan and cornerbacks Jack Fogarty and Marcus Martinez.