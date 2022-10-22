Olympia headed to playoffs; EPG, Tri-Valley, Eureka share HOIC Large title

The Olympia High School football team is expecting its first playoff bid since 2014 after Friday's 47-6 Sangamo Conference victory over Petersburg Porta at rural Stanford.

The Spartans moved to 5-4 and should have plenty of playoff points to be part of the playoff field when the Illinois High School Association announces pairings on Saturday.

Nic Olson was part of a dominant Olympia ground game with 94 yards and three touchdowns on six carries.

Quarterback Zach Keedy added 80 yards on five attempts, Kade Lollar 68 yards on 10 rushes and Reygan Sitton 65 yards on five carries.

Keedy's only pass was a 25-yard completion to Chase Litwiller, who led the Spartans on defense with 11 tackles.

EPG gains title share

El Paso-Gridley forged a three-way tie for the Heart of Illinois Conference Large School Division championship with Tri-Valley and Eureka with a 30-22 win over Tri-Valley at El Paso.

EPG, Tri-Valley and Eureka are all 4-1 in the Large School Division.

The Titans (7-2 overall) scored the game's final 17 points to upend the Vikings (also 7-2).

Dante Golden caught three passes for 83 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown strike from Kamren Schumacher for EPG.

EPG's Dax Gentes rushed for 90 yards on 16 carries, and Declan Duley boomed a 52-yard field goal.

Ranked sixth in 2A, Tri-Valley outgained the home team 365-239 in total offense.

Blake Regenold totaled 175 yards on the ground on 24 attempts. Quarterback Andy Knox added 102 rushing yards on six tries and sprinted 80 yards for a touchdown.

Eureka prevails

Eureka (7-2 overall) claimed a Large School Division title share with a 21-0 win over Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Eureka.

The Chiefs' season ended at 4-5 and 2-3 in league play.

Mustangs undefeated

The No. 2 team in 1A, Ridgeview-Lexington completed a perfect regular season and won the HOIC Small School Division title outright with a 41-7 victory at LeRoy.

Kaden Farrell rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Quarterback Alec Thomas completed four of six passes for 113 yards and touchdowns of 34 and 35 yards to Kaleb Elliott and 31 yards to Braydon Campbell.

Bo Zeleznik ran for 133 yards on 25 carries for LeRoy (3-6).

NCHS cruises

Normal Community locked up its 26th consecutive playoff berth with a 49-8 Big 12 triumph over Peoria Manual at Dick Tharp Field.

The Ironmen won their fifth straight game to move to 6-3 overall and 6-2 in the Big 12.

Mahomet tops BHS

Bloomington closed its season at 3-6 with a 47-20 loss to Mahomet-Seymour, the No. 5-ranked team in 3A, at Fred Carlton Field.

Marcus Griffin ran for 84 yards and two touchdowns and Kyveon Chestnut 75 yards and one TD for BHS.

Mahomet-Seymour (9-0) received 259 passing yards from Wyatt Bohm, who completed 18 of 30.

Lincoln's season ends

Lincoln finished at 4-5 with a 28-0 road defeat to Troy Triad.

Darren Stevens completed 9 of 19 passes for 58 yards for the Railsplitters.