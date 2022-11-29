Normal West's Leenerman named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year

Normal West High School senior linebacker Brock Leenerman has been selected the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

The Offensive Player of the Year honor went to Malachi Washington of Peoria.

Leenerman was joined on the Big 12 first team defense by teammates Kaleb Gibbs and Dylan Hardwick on the line, Larell Fisher at linebacker and backs Tanner Cupples and Jacob Davis.

Also making the first team defense were lineman Dexter Niekamp, linebacker Cooper Caraway and back Chris Taylor of Normal Community.

First team offensive linemen were BHS’ Miguel Espindola, NCHS’ Cannon Mackey and West’s Ben Jorczak.

Other area players on the first team offense were receivers Cam Thierry of NCHS and Gavin Camp of West, backs Kyle Beaty of NCHS and Jayden Mangruem of West, kicker Ryan Millmore of NCHS and kick returners Camp and Taylor.

Area defensive players on the second team were linemen Connor Henry of BHS and Quincey Jones of West, linebacker Trey Frost of West, backs Kanye Clark of BHS and Thierry and Millmore at punter.

Offensive second team picks included West lineman Mason Tellor, NCHS tight end Zach Ferrante, BHS receiver John Shuey and BHS back AJ Codron.

Defenders earning honorable mention included lineman Drake Gibbs and back Xavier Edwards of West and lineman AJ Montoya, linebacker Hunter Redman and back Anton Cassell of NCHS.

Selected for honorable mention on offense were lineman Mac Brennan and receiver Elliott Oliver of NCHS and receivers Matthew Marsaglia and Michael Williams of West.

Central State Eight

University High's Colin Cunningham, Zach Hoffmann and JaQuan Harris were named to the Central State Eight Conference all-star team.

Pioneers receiving special mention were Colton Chinowth, Cade McClellan, Isaiah Im, Oliver Cade, Ty Blake and Aiden Gilbert.