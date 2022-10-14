Normal West's defense thwarts high-scoring Peoria High as Wildcats take Big 12 showdown

NORMAL — Peoria High marched methodically down the field on a 76-yard drive to score on its first series Friday night. A steady rain didn't figure to slow down the Lions' high-scoring offense in a Big 12 Conference showdown.

Xavier Edwards and Normal West's defense failed to panic, though.

"We weren't set in the first quarter," said Edwards, a senior cornerback. "We started to communicate and being where we needed to be. Getting calls on the sidelines it was kind of hard to see on the other side of the field (because of the rain)."

What Peoria never saw again was the end zone.

West forced five turnovers, including a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown by Edwards in the second quarter that gave the Class 6A No. 8-ranked Wildcats the lead to stay. Offensively, West took advantage of its opportunities and earned a convincing 30-6 win over previously unbeaten and Class 5A No. 4 Peoria that sent shock waves through the Big 12.

"It's nice to show everyone what we can do," said West senior linebacker/halfback Brock Leenerman.

Both teams left with 7-1 overall records, but only the Wildcats have a chance to be conference champions. That comes next Friday when West travels to face Champaign Centennial (8-0) for the outright title with both teams 6-0 in the league.

"I know they're going to be a good football team," said West head coach Nathan Fincham. "We'll figure that out tomorrow. Right now we're going to enjoy this one."

Caging the Lions

Peoria (5-1 Big 12) came in averaging a gaudy 54.3 points per game. The Lions' closest game was an 18-point win over Metamora that was halted in the second quarter because of a fight in the stands.

Outside of a 33-26 loss at Class 4A No. 2 Richmond-Burton on Sept. 17, the Wildcats had allowed only 18 points in their other six games with four shutouts.

Standout tailback Malachi Washington carried 10 times for 70 yards, scoring on a 6-yard run midway through the first quarter to give the Lions a 6-0 lead.

After that, the Wildcats stiffened. Peoria recovered an onside kick after they scored, but West held on its own 11.

"It's just relying on everyone doing their job," said Leenerman. "It's nice having a team with 11 guys who can all get it done."

Fincham had seen this many times before to be surprised.

"That's what they (the Lions) do. They come out and throw a haymaker at you," said Fincham. "They've done it every time we've played them. That's a heckuva football team, well-coached and do a lot of things really well. We just knew we had to withstand the initial surge and we would be able to battle back."

Going ahead

West tied the game thanks to an 89-yard drive after the defense got the ball back. It was capped by quarterback Jayden Mangruem's 7-yard run with 10:02 left in the second quarter.

Then came the game's biggest play. Facing third-and-3 on its own 27, quarterback Tino Gist's pass was deflected into the arms of Edwards, who scored to put the Wildcats ahead, 13-6.

"I was just there. My buddy, Jacob Davis, helped me out," said Edwards. "I was just ready to make a play and was on his butt. I just ran it as long as I could and got into the end zone."

Peoria had a long punt return for a touchdown called back because of a penalty. Gavin Camp got an interception two plays later, but the Wildcats couldn't convert on a short field and took a seven-point lead to the locker room to dry out.

Dominant second half

Peoria High, which rarely punts, went for it on fourth-and-5 on its own 25 late in the third quarter. The Wildcats stopped Washington on a 3-yard run.

Mangruem's 30-yard pass to Matthew Marsaglia set up Leenerman's 2-yard touchdown run for a 20-6 lead.

While Mangruem completed only 5 of 20 attempts, he was able to connect on some important throws in terrible conditions for the pass game.

"We knew we would be able to get open," said Fincham. "We were hoping it would be dry for that. It is what it is. We practiced two days this week in wet conditions. I think that made a huge difference for us."

Closing it out

Owen Senn's 22-yard field goal to start the fourth quarter extended West's lead to 23-6. Mangruem put the finishing touches on with a 7-yard TD pass to Michael Williams with 5:30 left.

"No one thought we were going to win. They've run the scores up (on other teams)," said Edwards. "They are a good team. But we stayed and fought, and that helped us out and got us in the right position."

Even Fincham couldn't escape hearing how his team was the underdog.

"I don't think my own mom thought we were going to win," he said. "She called me this afternoon, and I don't think she really thought we would have a chance in this big game. I used that as a little motivation for the team."