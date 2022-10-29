Normal West's defense gives another performance worthy of fireworks in blanking Danville

NORMAL — The homecoming fireworks were going to be set off Saturday even if Normal West didn't pitch another shutout. Twice before rain had postponed them and time was running out this season.

It just seemed appropriate the crack, boom and sparkle celebrated the Wildcats' sixth shutout of the season after another dominant defensive effort.

West held visiting Danville to 109 yards of total offense in a Class 6A first-round playoff game between Big 12 Conference rivals who didn't play this season. Senior Brock Leenerman scored two touchdowns and intercepted a pass to lead the sixth-ranked Wildcats to a 21-0 victory.

"We like to stay on the gas and not let up any points," said Leenerman.

The victory improved the Wildcats to 9-1 and sent them to a second-round game where they will be a heavy underdog. West, the No. 3 seed in the south bracket, will entertain No. 1-ranked East St. Louis next week.

"We've played them twice before," said West head coach Nathan Fincham, referring to playoff losses in 2013 (33-6) and 2014 (67-28). "We played (their) teams that have top kids in the nation. For us the mindset won't change. We'll come out and continue to do what we do, compete and get after them."

Defense on point

Danville (6-4) found out quickly it would be difficult to move the ball. The Vikings went three-and-out on their first two series.

Leenerman scored on a 1-yard run out of the Wildcat formation to give West a 7-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter. When Leenerman intercepted Bryson Perez-Hinton's pass on the next play after the kickoff, that led to quarterback Jayden Mangruem's 2-yard TD run and a 14-0 lead.

"Defensively we knew we had to come in and contain their athletes in the backfield," said Fincham. "The priority was to limit No. 6 (Tommy Harris Jr.) and 9 (Caleb Robinson) and the quarterback runs. We were going to try and overwhelm them in the backfield, and our DBs could handle what they were going to do in the pass game."

Ja Vaughn Robinson replaced Perez-Hinton to start the second half after the Vikings had only two first downs in the first half. Robinson led the Vikings on their best drive down to West's 20-yard line late in the third quarter before the Wildcats stiffened.

"Our defense set the tone and our offense came in, pursued and carried that tone throughout the game," said West senior cornerback Wyanye Hosea.

West hasn't allowed a touchdown in its last 11 quarters.

Big game for Mangruem

West's offense just didn't sit back and let the defense do all the work.

Mangruem completed 17 of 31 attempts for 186 yards, including a 23-yard TD on a swing pass to Leenerman in the third quarter for a 21-0 lead. The senior also rushed for a team-high 76 yards and helped the Wildcats convert on 11 of 17 third-down attempts.

"It's having that mentality that we have to get the first down," said Mangruem. "It's just important to keep our defense off the field as long as possible even though they're one of the best defenses in the state."

Fincham said the Wildcats came out with "a different mindset" this week and wanted to be more balanced with the run and pass.

"We felt we could take advantage of a few things throwing the ball this week," he said. "That was huge to keep drives going and sustain some drives, and keeping our defense fresh is going to be huge in any game."

Mangruem found junior Gavin Camp five times for 70 yards, including a 37-yard strike that set up West's second touchdown.

Hosea returns

Hosea missed West's last four games after suffering a concussion in an automobile accident. The senior cornerback said "it was very tough" seeing the Wildcats' defense dominate opponents with him on the sidelines.

"I love to see my team win, but watching them without me hurt a little," he admitted.

Hosea made his return Saturday and got in on the fun, making an interception to start the fourth quarter.

"It feels amazing to be on the field. I was hoping to step on field again," he said. "They didn't know if I was going to come back."

Supreme challenge

If the Wildcats seem intimidated by the prospect of facing East St. Louis (8-2) next weekend they weren't showing it. The Flyers' losses were to top teams from Maryland and California by a combined nine points, knocking them down to a No. 6 seed.

"We have to stay focused," said Mangruem. "We can't let the hype get to us. We have to practice hard and be prepared for next week."

Hosea agreed.

"We're going to come out strong and hope the underdogs can pull out the win," he said.