Normal West takes on high-powered Peoria

The Peoria High School football team puts up some impressive offensive numbers, starting with a gaudy output of 54.3 points per game.

Normal West coach Nathan Fincham says the Lions look even better in person.

“They are something we’re not used to seeing. We are dealing with a team that is bigger and faster than us,” Fincham said of Friday’s 7 p.m. Big 12 Conference showdown in Normal. “We have to focus more on the details, the scheme and make sure we’re dialed in mentally more so than physically this week.”

Ranked No. 8 in Class 6A, West is 6-1 overall and 5-0 in the Big 12. Peoria, the No. 4 team in 5A, is 7-0 and 5-0 in league play. Champaign Centennial also is 7-0 in the Big 12. The Wildcats play at Centennial in the final week of the regular season.

The Lions are a fast-paced, no-huddle offense. Malachi Washington rushed for 313 yards in last week’s 54-0 win over Bloomington and Tino Gist completed 26 of 38 passes for 319 yards.

“They are explosive with both (run and pass),” said Fincham. “They do a good job getting the back the ball. He breaks a lot of tackles. Their offensive line is massive. They get a huge push. The quarterback does a great job putting the ball out there for them making big plays.”

Defensively, the Lions put all 11 players on the line of scrimmage and bring constant pressure.

“They put you in high pressure situations,” Fincham said, “betting their one-on-one matchups are better than yours. We’ve got to be able to win one-on-one matchups.”

West quarterback Jayden Mangruem will be forced to make quick decisions. Mangruem has passed for 680 yards and run for 237. Gavin Camp has 23 receptions for 339 yards.

“His job will be to make his reads, get rid of the ball on time and live with the results,” said Fincham.

Eureka, Tri-Valley battle

Class 3A No. 10 Eureka and 2A No. 7 Tri-Valley meet Friday in Downs with a share of the Heart of Illinois Conference Large School Division championship the reward for the winner.

Both teams are 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the HOIC Large with their only loss coming to Small School Division leader Ridgeview-Lexington.

Eurkea coach Jason Bachman believes his defense, which had surrendered just 10 points all season before last week’s 21-7 loss to Ridgeview-Lexington, needs to slow Tri-Valley tailback Blake Regenold, who has rushed for over 1,100 yards.

“Regenold is a really hard-running back. It usually takes more than one guy to get him down. I’ve been really impressed with Knox. He does a really nice job,” Bachman said of Vikings quarterback Andy Knox. “(Grant) Fatima is good on both sides of the ball. Couple that with that line and we will have to play well for sure.”

Eureka quarterback Jake Morin has passed for 1,350 yards and 18 touchdowns.

“Their speed is challenging, and they’re big up front. Our secondary has got to play assignment sound football,” said Tri-Valley coach Josh Roop. “I like where our run game is. Knox is doing a good job being smart with the football and taking advantage of play action.”

Prairie Central nears crown

Prairie Central (7-0, 6-0 Illini Prairie) could clinch a share of its first conference championship since 2006 with a Friday win at Monticello (5-2, 4-2). Tolono Unity is 5-1 in league play with its loss coming to Prairie Central.

“It’s been since 2006 so it’s a big deal to win conference for sure,” Hawks coach Andrew Quain said. “It’s been a goal of our kids all season long.”

Prairie Central continues to ride a punishing rushing attack with five players over 300 yards on the ground. Drew Fehr leads the way with 849 yards and 13 touchdowns with Camden Palmore at 392 yards, Hudson Ault at 357, quarterback Drew Haberkorn at 334 and Tyler Curl at 330.

“They play a really responsible defense. They’ve given us fits the last couple years,” said Quain. “They like the run more so than in the past, but they have a pretty good passing game to mix in there as well. They make you honor a lot of different things.”

U High past gauntlet

After losing to state powerhouses Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Rochester the past two weeks, University High (3-4, 3-4 Central State Eight) needs to close the regular season with two wins to become playoff eligible starting Friday with Decatur MacArthur (4-3, 4-3) at Hancock Stadium.

“We knew it would be tough. Our goal obviously was to win each game, but that didn’t happen,” Pioneers coach Brody Walworth said. “Each time afterward you take the good out of each game and move on. I still don’t think we’ve played our best game yet, and that’s mostly the message we’re sending.”

NCHS getting healthier

Normal Community (4-3, 4-2) is getting some key players back from injury entering its Big 12 battle at Peoria Notre Dame (3-4, 2-4) on Friday.

Speedy tailback/receiver Chris Taylor will be back on offense after returning at cornerback last week. Chase Wiese (broken hand) is not ready to return at quarterback but he will play at safety with his hand bandaged.

Receiver/defensive back Cameron Thierry returns from an illness, but tailback Tommy Davis remains questionable with a knee ailment.

“They run an offense that is really disciplined and detailed, and they run it really well and play it at a high level,” Ironmen coach Jason Drengwitz said of the Irish. “They force you to be dialed in defensively with great discipline and great eyes and be assignment sound. And they do some unique things defensively.”

Saints eye 6th win

Central Catholic (5-2) steps out of Illini Prairie play to host Alton Marquette (0-7) in a 1 p.m. Saturday nonconference game at Bill Hundman Memorial Field.

“After a tough game and a good win (17-13 over Chillicothe IVC), we’re trying to reset our mindset on a team we’ve never played with no common opponents,” Saints coach Kevin Braucht said. “For us, it’s about making improvements and playing our game and going from there.”

BHS faces Champaign

Bloomington (2-5, 2-5 Big 12) takes on Champaign Central (2-5, 1-4) at Fred Carlton Field on Friday.

“We know we’re playing a lot of young guys. We want to see them continue to progress,” said Purple Raiders coach Scott Godfrey. “This is a big teaching week for us and the rest of the season will be. We will focus on things that will give us a chance to win and continue to grow our players.”

Sophomore quarterback AJ Codron has completed 50 of 109 passes for 571 yards. The top BHS receivers have been Garrick Dickerson (17 for 290 yards) and John Shuey (17 for 310).

“He’s went through the gauntlet. Now he has a set of games under his belt,” Godfrey said of Codron. “We’ve seen improvement throughout the year, and we’re looking forward to him taking the next step.”