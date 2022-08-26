Normal West steamrolls Champaign Central in season-opening triumph

NORMAL – On Champaign Central’s first play from scrimmage Friday, the Maroons handed off to No. 21 PJ Bwandundu.

Arriving on the scene nearly as fast as Bwandundu received the football was Normal Community’s No. 21, linebacker Larell Fisher, who buried Bwandundu for a 7-yard loss.

Fisher also stopped Bwandundu for a 5-yard loss on the initial snap of Champaign’s second possession.

In all, Fisher and the Wildcats’ defense recorded 15 tackles for loss yardage in a dominant performance as West opened its season with a convincing 42-0 Big 12 Conference victory.

“The coaches and captains said keep the intensity high from start to end. We did just that. We outworked them and outhustled them,” Fisher said. “We knew we had the upper hand because we had the speed, the size and the strength.”

West coach Nathan Fincham enjoyed seeing his veteran defense wreak havoc.

“Darren Hess, our defensive coordinator, does a good job dialing different things up. He did a good job getting our linebackers free to their backfield,” said Fincham.

“Our guys ran the game plan to a T and it was definitely shown tonight. We’re an experienced group on defense. I feel like we’re fast and physical, and they definitely played really well tonight.”

Kaleb Gibbs and Fisher recovered fumbles for a West defense that surrendered a net of 23 yards rushing on 35 attempts.

Quick strike offense

The West offense came out smoking with 35 first-half points.

Quarterback Jayden Mangruem tossed touchdown passes of 10 yards to Cooper Temples, 25 yards to Jackson Seal and 7 yards to Gavin Camp and ran for a 1-yard score.

“We were really excited and really confident,” said Mangruem, who completed 7 of 8 passes for 64 yards. “This really shows the change to our offense and how confident we are in all of our offense. We didn’t have that many passes, but we got the job done. That’s all that matters.”

Fisher scored the Wildcats’ other touchdown on a 1-yard plunge. Six West players received first-half carries and four caught passes.

“We feel like we’ve got a good offensive line and a lot of skill guys,” Fincham said. “Our plan was to get everybody involved early, and I felt like we did that. We feel like if we’re able to get a lot of different people the football, the defense is going to have a hard time planning who to stop. And it helps you stay healthy longer.”

Camping out

Camp triggered a running clock for the rest of the game when he returned a Champaign punt 52 yards for a touchdown at the 9:22 mark of the third quarter.

“I muffed it, picked it up and thought ‘I’ve got to make a play now,’ ” Camp said. “I took it down the sideline and made a play.”

Punting problems

Attempting to punt did not result in a positive outcome for Champaign.

Other than Camp’s return, Maroons’ punts covered 12 and 9 yards. '

Another punt was not attempted when Wildcats Quincey Jones and Brock Leenerman smothered punter Jason York so quickly there was no chance to get a punt off.

Deceiving statistics

A combination of excellent field position and a running second-half clock left West with underwhelming statistics that failed to accurately portray the Wildcats’ dominance.

West finished with 67 yards rushing and 131 yards of total offense. The Wildcats did not throw a second-half pass and came in at minus 13 yards on the ground after halftime

Champaign had 5 yards of offense at halftime and managed 71 yards passing and 89 yards total after the Wildcats defensive starters took a seat.

Rivalries ahead

West has huge games the next two weeks with Big 12 contests at Bloomington on Sept. 2 and at Normal Community on Sept. 9.