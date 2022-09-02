Normal West leaves no doubt this time as Wildcats cruise past Bloomington

The Wildcats made sure it didn't come down to anything like that Friday night at Fred Carlton Field.

Quarterback Jayden Mangruem threw for two touchdowns and ran for another while West's defense bottled up the Raiders. The Wildcats used a 22-point second quarter to take control and cruised to a 46-0 victory in a Big 12 Conference game.

"We didn't start fast enough at all, but as the game went on we picked it up," said Mangruem. "We stuck with what we were doing and it paid off."

West beat BHS for the 10th straight season. While last year's 14-10 win was decided in the final minute, this one was over by halftime as the Wildcats took a 29-0 lead into the locker room. They got a running clock when Josiah Edmonson's 2-yard touchdown run put the Wildcats ahead, 43-0, with 4:58 left in the third quarter.

"Everyone has been chatting," said West senior standout linebacker Brock Leenerman, who scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter and also caught three passes. "It was nice to show them what we can do."

Two straight shutouts

West hasn't given up a point this season after opening last week with a 42-0 rout over Champaign Central.

When asked about his defense, the first word out of Wildcat head coach Nathan Fincham's mouth was "nasty."

BHS was held to minus-17 yards of total offense in the first half, which included a safety when a snap from the Raiders' 16-yard line flew over quarterback Marcus Griffin's head and he fell on the ball in the end zone.

The Raiders used both Griffin and sophomore AJ Codron at quarterback. It didn't matter.

"Our game plan was the same regardless," said Fincham. "We knew they were relying on one quarterback (Codron) to throw the ball and the other quarterback (Griffin) to run the ball. We were going to live with the result if they did anything different.

"We came after them. That was our game plan all along. We're going to force you to beat us with somebody else. Credit our defensive coordinator (Darren Hess), players and all the defensive coaches. We challenged them after last year and they rose to the occasion."

The Wildcats return most of their defensive starters from last year. Leenerman and safety Tanner Cupples were on the Pantagraph All-Area defensive team.

"I think it's a whole new level," said Leenerman. "There's nothing that can describe how we fly to the ball and just get it done."

Mangruem stepping up

West's offense also has improved with Mangruem. He was mainly a running threat last season, but showed the Raiders he can beat you with his arm by completing 9 of 14 attempts for 140 yards.

Jackson Seal turned a quick pass into a 29-yard TD to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Mangruem later hooked up with Marsaglia for a 23-yard score in the second quarter.

Mangruem is still dangerous with his legs. He ran for 43 yards, including a 1-yard sneak into the end zone.

"We're able to mix it up a lot more," said Mangruem. "We have a very versatile group."

Fincham said there is no comparison to where Mangruem is at now compared to last season.

"His command of the offense is outstanding. He knows where guys are supposed to be," said Fincham. "He's getting to the point where if I call something wrong he looks at me kind of cross eyed. His ability to make plays with his feet while also reading the defense and having great pocket presence to buy time for the receivers, he's becoming the real deal at quarterback. I'm excited about that."

BHS to regroup

The Raiders were feeling positive after last week's 28-26 win at Peoria Richwoods. They felt good about their chances of beating West for the first time since 2012.

Now, BHS needs to figure out what went wrong and how to correct it.

"We didn't do a good job of executing. We didn't do a good job of tackling. We were beaten by a team that is better than us," said BHS head coach Scott Godfrey. "But I didn't like our demeanor this game. It was like we were wide eyed.

"I know we're young and are playing young guys, but they have to want to be better than that, be tougher and hold their ground better than they're doing."

Unit 5 battle

West has another Intercity rival on tap next Friday as the Wildcats face Normal Community for Unit 5 supremacy at NCHS' Dick Tharp Field.

"I think we're ready to go. On to the next week," said Leenerman. "That's all I have to say."

The Ironmen easily beat West, 45-7, in last year's regular-season finale.

However, don't expect any revenge speeches from Fincham.

"I feel every time we play Normal we always make it a little bigger than what it needs to be," he said. "Our approach needs to be, hey, they're the next team on the schedule. But when you play a team like Normal it's tough to play them. They're disciplined, a good football program and do things the right way. That's the challenge for us.

"We have to keep playing with the edge regardless of who we're playing. That's something we have to do mentally this week."