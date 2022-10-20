Normal West guns for outright Big 12 Conference championship

Normal West’s 30-6 win over previously undefeated Peoria High last week was stunningly impressive, holding the Lions a whopping 48 points below their season scoring average.

Yet the Wildcats’ celebration had a relatively short shelf life. Another Big 12 Conference showdown awaits West on Friday, and this one will decide the league championship.

“We’re real excited to be in this position,” Wildcats coach Nathan Fincham said of a 7 p.m. matchup at Champaign Centennial. “It’s an opportunity to win the conference outright. It’s not very often you have a week nine winner take all situation in our conference. To have an opportunity to do that is big.”

Ranked No. 7 in Class 6A, West stands at 7-1 overall and 6-0 in the Big 12. Centennial holds identical records after losing to Collinsville 15-14 last week. West won a share of the Big 12 title in 2019, but last won the title outright in 2011,

The Chargers, who do not play Peoria this season, lean on tailback Brandon Harvey, who has not been held under 100 yards all season while piling up 1,165 yards and 18 touchdowns.

“They’ve got a really good running back, one of the top two or three running backs in our conference,” said Fincham. “He’s a powerful guy who’s got some good speed to him, and they’ve got a big offensive line.”

Centennial quarterback Kellen Davis has completed 61 of 100 passes for 816 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

West’s balanced offense features three rushers over 200 yards in quarterback Jayden Mangruem (243), Josiah Edmonson (236) and Brock Leenerman (206).

Mangruem has thrown for 794 yards while completing 54 of 94. His favorite receivers are Gavin Camp (26 for 354 yards) and Matthew Marsaglia (13 for 250).

“Defensively, they do a lot of nice things to attack some of your weaknesses you have on offense,” Fincham said. “That’s something they’re pretty good at.”

Illini Prairie matchup

Prairie Central (8-0, 7-0) tries to close out its first perfect regular season since 2006 as Illini Prairie Conference rival Central Catholic (6-2, 5-2) travels to Fairbury for a matchup of playoff teams.

“The kids have had that as their goal all along,” Hawks coach Andrew Quain said. “We definitely have some playoff goals as well, and a win gives you the best possible seed and helps your chance of having home games.”

Prairie Central, the No. 5 team in 3A, also needs a win to own the Illini Prairie championship outright. Tolono Unity is 6-1 in league play.

Senior Drew Fehr has been an all-around standout for the Hawks, leading the team with 969 yards rushing, 51 tackles and six interceptions.

“This will be a good measuring stick for us. Prairie Central will catch your attention real quick,” said Central Catholic coach Kevin Braucht. “We played them really well two of the last three years. It came down to the last two minutes. We feel good about our matchup. It’s a matter of going out and executing.”

Quain is wary of Saints quarterback Colin Hayes and tailback Ian Whitaker.

“They are really skilled,” Quain said. “They command a lot of respect. They do a good job of putting up points. We have to play some really disciplined defense this week.”

NCHS faces Manual

Normal Community (5-3, 5-2) has won four straight since a 1-3 start and looks to move into the playoffs on a high note with a home win over Peoria Manual (1-7, 1-5).

“Making the playoffs is a big deal,” said NCHS coach Jason Drengwitz, whose team has plenty of playoff points to receive a bid for the 26th consecutive season even with a loss Friday. “Not everybody gets to do it. They should be proud of themselves if we can take care of business on Friday. I still feel like some of our best football could be ahead of us.”

The Ironmen are still without linebacker Hunter Redman and tailback Tommy Davis is questionable, but NCHS is in better health than is has been for most of the season.

“I do think it’s starting to come together,” Drengwitz said. “This will be the first time since Champaign Central (Sept. 2) all our captains will be dressing.”

Olympia eyes playoffs

Olympia’s first regular season in the Sangamo Conference will result in its first playoff berth since 2014 if the Spartans (4-4, 4-4) defeat Petersburg PORTA (0-8, 0-8) at rural Stanford.

“I think we’ll be good (with sufficient playoff points),” said Olympia coach Eric Lyons. “You don’t ever want to underestimate anybody. You’ve got to show up and play the game. They have physical, tough kids over there and they’re not going to back down.”

In other action …

Ranked No. 6 in 2A, Tri-Valley (7-1, 4-0) attempts to wrap up the outright title in the Heart of Illinois Conference Large School Division against El Paso-Gridley (6-2, 3-1) at El Paso.

The game features a battle of top tailbacks in Tri-Valley's Blake Regenold and EPG's Dax Gentes.

Eureka (6-2 overall) also is 3-1 in league play. The Hornets are home to face Deer Creek-Mackinaw. At 4-4, the Chiefs need a win to become playoff eligible.

Ridgeview-Lexington (8-0, 3-0), the No. 2 team in 1A, could claim the outright crown in the HOIC Small School Division with a win at LeRoy (3-5, 1-2). GCMS, which visits Heyworth, is 2-1 in conference action.

University High (3-5, 3-5) closes its season at Jacksonville (5-3, 5-3) in Central State Eight play.

Bloomington (3-5) is home for its final game of the season against Mahomet-Seymour. The 5A No. 3-ranked Bulldogs are 8-0.

BHS quarterback AJ Codron tied a school record with five touchdown passes in last week’s win over Champaign Central. Codron matched a mark set by Colton Sandage in 2016.

In the same game, John Shuey tied a school record with three touchdown receptions. Previous Purple Raiders with three TD catches were Brandon Hughes (2002), Avonni Brown (2016) and Mauliek Johnson (2018).