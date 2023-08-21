NORMAL — Significant graduation losses from a 9-2 football team that stormed undefeated through the Big 12 Conference are a reality for Normal West.

Yet Wildcats coach Nathan Fincham doesn’t see those losses as dooming.

“There is a lot of perception about we lost an outstanding senior class. That part is true,” Fincham said. “But we had a lot of guys who didn’t get a ton of opportunity last year who are talented players in their own right.

"I think they’re feeling good about where they’re at. They know they have more work to do, but they’re confident.”

All-Area receiver Gavin Camp will boost West on offense, defense and special teams after snaring 37 passes for 503 yards last fall.

“I think we’re going to have a really good team if we keep working hard and pushing each other,” said Camp.

“We want to move him around so people can’t key on where he’s at all the time,” Fincham said of Camp. “We’ve been working on some things with him. Fortunately, we have a lot of other talented individuals playing offense.”

Who will be throwing the football to Camp and West’s other receivers has yet to be determined. Competing for the quarterback job are seniors Johnny Freymann and Wade Logsdon-Davis and sophomore Jrue Mangreum.

“They have different skills, different things they are excelling at,” said Fincham. “We’ll see what makes us a better football team and go from there.”

West has other receiving options in Cooper Temples, Michael Williams, Normal Community transfer Sencerre Brown, Maddux Lawson, Maliq Givens, Terrell Jackson, Adam Fuss, Jayden Cross and Jaxon Hill.

A running back committee features Josiah Edmonson, Temples, Camp, Hill, Jackson, Givens and Lerenz Higgins.

“We feel like we have a pretty athletic group that can do some things with the football,” said Fincham. “So that’s what we’re hoping for.”

The Wildcats return All-Area selection Ben Jorczak at right guard and Ty Upton at right tackle.

“We’ve got to stick together as a team and build with each other and don’t let little mistakes grow and turn into big mistakes,” Jorczak said. “We want to be as explosive as we possibly can. We all learned from our seniors from last year. The group we have right now can be as good or better than we were last year.”

Contending for the other three line spots are Xavier Delgado, Matt Hanold, Leo Phipps, Charlie Moore, Grant DeJaynes and Aiden Clinton.

Spearheading the defense are three returning starters in linebacker Trey Frost, cornerback Jayme Weaver and free safety Camp.

“With everybody else, we’re still figuring out who is going to be in what spots,” said Fincham. “We’re not going to be overly big so we will hopefully rely on being athletic and fast.”

Upton, Jorczak, Phipps, Higgins and Moore are possibilities on the defensive front. In the mix at linebacker are Anthony Connal, Briar Leenerman, Gustav Schreiber, Zyon Jackson, Lakin Moore, Brady Hart and Drew Hart.

Those joining Camp and Weaver in the secondary will be culled from Hill, Brown, Givens, Williams, Lawson, Caleb Schultz, Todd Loveless and Cole Hammel.

“While we think we have a lot of depth at the skill spots, every year I feel like it’s harder and harder to have depth up front,” Fincham said. “One of our problems when we struggled last year was taking care of the football.

"Having so many guys hopefully contributing, taking care of the football is something that’s been a priority for us.”

Zach Rumps will handle kicking duties with Fuss serving as punter.