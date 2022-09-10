Normal West defense stays tough in win over rival Normal Community

NORMAL – The Normal West High School football team’s defense passed its toughest test of the season in style Friday at Dick Tharp Field.

West defenders stopped Normal Community on four fourth down conversion attempts and kept a third straight opposing offense off the scoreboard in a 21-4 Big 12 Conference victory at Dick Tharp Field.

“This is the biggest win of our high school careers. We feel like we’re doing something special. This is only the beginning,” Wildcats defensive back Jacob Davis said.

“We’ve got nerves of steel on this team. We’re ready for any situation they throw at us. Fourth down is the same mentality as any other down. We came here to stop them and they’re not getting that first down."

West moved to 3-0 overall and in the Big 12.

“We view this game as Normal Community is the one on top. They are the conference champions,” said West coach Nathan Fincham. “They are the ones we’ve got to go through to get to where we want to be. For us to do what we did tonight was great.”

The Ironmen (1-2, 1-1) lost quarterback Chase Wiese to a hand injury in the first quarter and did not have top tailback Tommy Davis available because of illness.

“I don’t want to take credit away from their defense and how hard they played and how physical they were up front,” NCHS coach Jason Drengwitz said. “We had a tough time handling the on our offensive line. Their defensive line was tremendous. They deserved to win the game. They were the better team in all phases.”

Here are four other takeaways from another spirited edition of the Unit 5 rivalry.

West strikes early

The Wildcats opened the scoring when quarterback Jayden Mangruem found Matthew Marsaglia open over the middle for a 49-yard touchdown strike.

“Me and Jayden have a pretty good chemistry,” said Marsaglia. “I saw the linebacker blitzing up. When they start flying up like that, I think they thought it was a run or something.”

“We know they have some automatics they like to do,” Fincham said. “We designed our passing game based off of that, and we were successful. We executed our game plan perfectly the first half.”

After a Brock Leenerman fumble recovery, West completed a 47-yard drive with a 5-yard pass from Mangreum to Marsaglia.

A 56-yard Gavin Camp run after a pitch set up another Wildcats touchdown. Camp took a direct snap and bulled 3 yards into the end zone with 33 seconds left in the opening half.

NCHS safety dance

The Ironmen points came on a safety in each half.

Early in the second quarter, a high snap went off the hands of West punter Owen Senn. As an NCHS player closed in on the loose ball, Senn booted the ball out of the back of the end zone for a safety.

The Wildcats intentionally took a safety in the fourth quarter. With the ball at their own 1-yard line, West chose not to punt on fourth down. Mangruem scrambled in the end zone to take time off the clock before going down for another two Ironmen points.

Wiese leaves early

Drengwitz said Wiese injured his left (non-throwing) hand on the first play of the game. He stayed in long enough to complete a 50-yard pass to Cam Thierry before he was replaced by Brady Augstin on the next series.

“I don’t know the details. We’ll have to evaluate him,” Drengwitz said of the Wiese injury. “He couldn’t catch snaps. He wanted to go back in, but we didn’t have that available to us.”

Augstin completed 10 of 17 passes for 83 yards.

Drengwitz said the speedy Davis had not been in school the past two days and “wasn’t available.”

NCHS defense finishes strong

West finished with 293 yards of total offense, but just 59 of that came in the second half. And 46 of those 59 yards came when Leenerman rushed 46 yards on the opening play from scrimmage of the third quarter.

“Our defense played their butts off and tried to keep us in it as long as they can,” said Drengwitz. “We moved the ball better (the second half), but we were just not effective enough to get any momentum going.”

“Normal did an outstanding job the second half. They made some nice adjustments,” Fincham said. “We just got gassed the second half. We had guys cramping up left and right. We limped to the finish line, but we still made it.”

Jack Freymann and Anton Cassell intercepted passes for NCHS. Kaden Maas recovered a fumble.