Normal West defense is using its only loss to improve

NORMAL — Instead of reveling in its four victories, the Normal West High School football team’s defense has found it more useful to learn from its one defeat.

West’s defense has not surrendered a point all season other than watching Richmond-Burton score and score often in a 33-26 week four loss.

“We didn’t have a good week of practice at all,” said defensive end Dylan Hardwick. “We had beaten Bloomington and Normal Community in back to back weeks and were stuck on that.”

Fincham maintains the challenges presented by 4A No. 2 Richmond-Burton’s Wing-T ground game “give us confidence moving forward but tells us we’re not quite there yet. We need to make sure we’re getting guys in the right spots so we can continue to stop those kind of run offenses. Traditionally, we haven’t played well against those type of looks.”

The Rockets rushed for 233 yards against West, which left the Class 6A state rankings for one week after the loss but are back this week at No. 10.

“That was the first run, run, run team we played,” linebacker Larell Fisher said. “It helped us get a lot better stopping the run. It was also a really big eye opener.”

“It taught us to communicate better and focus on our keys more,” said cornerback Xavier Edwards. “We kind of got lost in that game.”

The West defense's successes have been built on experience, speed and multiple formations.

“We’re all just real fast,” said inside linebacker Brock Leenerman, a Pantagraph All-Area selection in 2021. “It’s not like we’ve got the biggest guys. But everyone is so quick and we’re able to work together. We just fly around and make it happen.”

Fincham declined to label Leenerman the “rock” of his defense, preferring a much more mobile term.

“But he’s definitely a lightning rod. He flies around and make a lot of plays for us. He’s always around the ball, and if he’s not around the ball he’ll get there and be around it pretty soon.”

According to Fincham, the West defensive line of Hardwick, Quincey Jones and Kaleb Gibbs with help from Lawrence Buchanan and Drake Gibbs “has been outstanding. That group has played well every week, including our one loss. They’ve been tough to move, explosive and athletic.”

Leenerman, Fisher and Trey Frost are the linebackers as the Wildcats utilize either a 4-2 or a 3-3 front.

“I was having conversations with Darren (Hess), our defensive coordinator, over the offseason, and we said we want teams to have to prepare for a lot. We want to be variable,” Fincham said. “To go from play to play and one look to another look, adding that versatility to this group has really allowed us to flourish and gives us a little bit of a step ahead.”

West uses two cornerbacks (Edwards and Wyanye Hosea) and three safeties (Tanner Cupples, Gavin Camp and Jacob Davis) because of how much ground those players are capable of covering.

“That’s a talented group back there,” said Fincham. “The nice thing about that group is they have a high football IQ. We have two captains, Tanner and Jacob, making the right calls and getting us in the right sets and understanding what the offense is trying to do. Our corners have been outstanding. They seem to always be around the ball.”

Also a dangerous punt returner, Camp plays between Cupples and Davis as a center fielder of sorts.

“The guy makes plays,” Fincham said. “He cleans up if a guy gets loose. He’s super athletic and explosive.”

The Wildcats are on the road the next two weeks to face 0-5 Peoria Manual on Friday and nonconference foe Quincy Notre Dame (3-2) on Oct. 7.

West (4-0 in the Big 12) then closes the regular season against the other two currently undefeated teams in the conference.

The Wildcats take on the No. 5 team in Class 5A when Peoria (5-0, 3-0) comes to Normal on Oct. 14 and Champaign Centennial (5-0, 5-0) on Oct. 21 in Champaign.

That West defense will surely be tested in those matchups. Peoria averages 52 points and Centennial 42.6.