NORMAL — The family path into college football looks like an attractive avenue to Normal Community High School’s Dexter Niekamp.

Niekamp has committed to sign a national letter of intent with Illinois State where he will join brother Tye on the Redbird defense and play for their father Travis, ISU’s defensive coordinator.

Dexter Niekamp is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive end/tight end who will be a senior at NCHS in the upcoming season. He was a first team Pantagraph All-Area selection and a first team all-Big 12 Conference pick in 2022 for the Ironmen.

“First of all, I think they have a great program. They have a chance to compete and go to the playoffs and try to win a national championship every year,” Dexter said. “It’s also close to home. Family ties are a big part of it too.”

Not only is Travis Niekamp ISU’s defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach, he is a former ISU defensive lineman.

“Coming from a football family, we know what it takes to play at the next level so I think it will work out fine,” Dexter said of being coached by his father. “I’m pretty confident. It worked for Tye so it will work out for me.”

Niekamp profiles as an outside linebacker/rush defensive end at the college level.

“The vision they have for me is playing outside linebacker,” he said. “I think I have a chance to really excel at that position and have a good college career.”

Niekamp hopes to continue his improvement during his senior season at NCHS.

“I want to get faster and stronger,” he said. “I’ll mainly work on my pass rush, and I also want to get a little heavier.”

Niekamp continues a pipeline from the Ironmen to the Redbirds. Former NCHS defensive back Chris Taylor is an incoming freshman on the ISU roster.

Neither Travis Niekamp or ISU head coach Brock Spack are allowed to comment on recruits until they sign a national letter of intent.

Home game times announced

ISU has released the start times of its home games for the coming season at Hancock Stadium.

Five of the Redbirds’ six home games will be late morning or afternoon starts. The only evening game is a 6 p.m. matchup with defending FCS national champion South Dakota State at 6 p.m. on Oct. 7.

ISU opens its season on Sept. 2 against Dayton in a noon kickoff. Also at noon is the Sept. 23 contest against Lindenwood.

The Redbirds face Indiana State at 2 p.m. on Oct. 14 for homecoming. The Oct. 28 game versus Northern Iowa has a noon start with the Nov. 11 Senior Day game against Murray State slated to kick off at 11 a.m.

ISU's road games will all be afternoon starts: 3 p.m. Sept. 9 at Western Illinois, 2 p.m. Sept. 16 at Eastern Illinois, 1 p.m. Oct. 21 at Youngstown State, 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at Missouri State and 1 p.m. Nov. 18 at North Dakota.

