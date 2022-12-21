Normal Community's Chris Taylor part of Illinois State high school recruiting class

NORMAL – Illinois State football coach Brock Spack sees both talent and versatility in Normal Community High School’s Chris Taylor.

“We like him as a defensive back, but he could easily be a running back as well,” Spack said of Taylor, who signed a national letter of intent to play for the Redbirds on Wednesday. “Chris can do a lot of things. He’s a good kick returner, and he could play a lot of positions on special teams. He can run and he’s athletic.”

The 6-foot, 175-pound Taylor was among 15 high school standouts to sign with ISU, which also added seven transfers from other colleges (see accompanying story).

Taylor is a two-time Pantagraph All-Area team member at kick returner. He also was honored the past two seasons by the Big 12 Conference as a first team defensive back and kick returner.

“We’re very hopeful his ability and skill set will help us in the secondary,” said Spack. “You need good defensive backs. Those guys are hard to find who want to do it and have the skill set for it.”

ISU signed other defensive backs in Teon Parks of Martin Luther King High School in Detroit and Evan Sierra of Orlando (Fla.) Christian Prep.

“He came down to our camp. He moves really well,” Spack said of Parks. “When he gets in the weight room, he’s going to get a lot faster.”

Sierra projects as a safety and is a friend and former high school teammate of Redbird receiver Jalen Carr.

ISU added defensive linemen in 6-5, 225-pound Steven Curtis of West Palm Beach, Fla., and 6-6, 265-pound Ivan Erickson of Batavia and Marmion Academy

“He can really run. He’s a defensive end who is going to be big and athletic,” Spack said of Curtis. “Erickson is getting bigger and bigger. He looks like a left tackle, but he’s going to stay on defense right now.”

New Redbird linebackers are 6-3, 215-pound Kayode Amusan of Woodberry, Minn., 6-2, 215-pound Anthony Corona of South Lakes, Wis., and 6-3, 205-pound Solomon Oduma of Fort Wayne, Ind.

“We’ve liked him for a long time. He had some other (Missouri) Valley offers. He’s a long, athletic-looking guy,” Spack said of Amusan. “We saw him (Oduma) as a safety and really liked the way he moved. He’ll be an outside linebacker.”

Corona was a Defensive Back of the Year finalist in Wisconsin and totaled 135 tackles as a senior. “He’s an inside linebacker all the way,” said Spack. “We really like him a lot.”

ISU landed two tailbacks in Bolingbrook’s Joshua Robinson and Joshua Ficklin of Bentonville, Ark.

The 5-10, 200-pound Ficklin amassed 3,016 yards rushing and 51 touchdowns his final two years in high school. A 6-foot, 200 pounder, Robinson rushed for 620 yards as a senior and 900 his junior year.

“Robinson is more of a downhill runner like James Robinson,” Spack said of the former ISU All-American who is now in the NFL. “He has good speed and enough wiggle to make people miss. He can run through tackles.

“Ficklin is faster, more sudden. He’s more of a change of direction guy. He plays well in space and can make people miss. Both guys catch the ball well.'

The recruiting class’ lone wide receiver is Tommy Donovan, a 5-11, 185-pounder from South Lyon, Mich., who compiled 2,032 yards and 27 TDs as a receiver, rusher and kick returner as a senior.

“He can play inside or outside. He’s very quick and sudden,” said Spack. “He’s built like a running back. He fills a lot of needs for us. He has excellent ball skills. His sister (Kaitlyn) is a gymnast here.”

ISU signed tight ends in 6-5, 235-pound Nick Hawkins of Lemont and 6-4, 240-pound Brady Probst of Brownsburg, Ind.

“(Recruiting expert) Edgy Tim called him a Power Five talent, and I agree with him,” Spack said of Hawkins. “He’s a dynamite tight end.”

The ISU coach said Probst could help as a fullback as a freshman. “He’s an athletic fullback,” said Spack. “He can play on the line of scrimmage, but he’ll probably be off more.”

Offensive linemen joining the Redbirds are Metamora’s 6-5, 300-pound Ben Wallace and 6-4, 290-pound Brayden Jellison of Elkhart, Ind.

“Wallace has tremendous size and he’s a tremendous student,” Spack said. “He’s starting to bend better. He works very hard and attacks his weaknesses. He knows what he has to do to become a competitive player here.”

Jellison reminds the Redbird coach of former ISU starting guard Jared Rients.

Preferred walk-ons

ISU also signed three in-state players to preferred walk-on agreements.

They are linebacker Patrick Bauer of Mount Prospect, defensive back Dalonte Butcher of Plainfield East and Herscher defensive lineman Travis Jones.

A teary-eyed @DeclanDuley of El Paso-Gridley signs to play football at Illinois. The young man from the small town is headed to the Big Ten. pic.twitter.com/mzxWA14T7c — Kurt Pegler (@KurtPegler) December 21, 2022

Other area signees

El Paso-Gridley punter Declan Duley is a new member of the Illinois roster.

Olympia offensive lineman Blaine Halley signed with Southern Illinois.

Western Illinois signed Clinton lineman Scott Webb

Normal Communty kicker/punter Ryan Millmore was added at Iowa State as a preferred walk on.

Great addition to our program! OL Blaine Halley is officially a Saluki.

Join us in welcoming @squatchfootball to the Saluki family.

MORE >> https://t.co/2JKUUlfooT#DawgCheck23 | #Salukis pic.twitter.com/3HP3x3Eg74 — Saluki Football (@SIU_Football) December 21, 2022

