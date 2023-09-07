Considering the recent success of both programs, Friday’s 7 p.m. Big 12 Conference football game sending Normal Community to Normal West is automatically a “big” game.

Throw in the Unit 5 rivalry and the fact both teams are state ranked, “big” doesn’t seem quite big enough.

“It definitely has a special feel with the rivalry, the atmosphere and what’s at stake,” NCHS coach Jason Drengwitz said. “It’s two really good teams.”

Both squads are 2-0. The 6A No. 5-ranked Wildcats are 2-0 in Big 12 play and the 7A No. 6-ranked Ironmen are 1-0.

“It’s different every year for whatever type of team you have,” said West coach Nathan Fincham of the build up to kickoff. “Some years you hype it up a little more. Some years you tone it down. I’m not sure where we’re at.”

Both teams feature explosive offenses, NCHS scoring 111 points in two games and West 82.

But the Wildcats will be without a key weapon in junior Cooper Temples, who suffered a season-ending lower leg injury in last week’s win over Bloomington.

“He was off to an unbelievable start. He’s a dynamic playmaker for us,” Fincham said. “He played multiple positions. Losing him has been a tough adjustment for us. We’re trying to piece it together without him.”

Temples ran for a touchdown in the West opener and recorded a receiving score in week two.

The Wildcats have received stellar quarterback play from first-year starter Johnny Freymann. The senior has completed 27 of 36 passes for 425 yards and six touchdowns.

“For the most part we’ve done a good job sticking to the plan and executing it. It’s a little different philosophy,” said Fincham. “The past few years we’ve been more a ball control team trying to stay on the field and march down the field. This year with our personnel we’re a little more suited to trying to get the ball out to our athletes and try to score quickly.”

West’s playmakers include Josiah Edmonson, Gavin Camp, Sencerre Brown and Maliq Givens. Brown, who transferred from NCHS to West this season, had 10 catches for 125 yards and three touchdowns a week ago.

Brown said the game will be “a special one” and he will “have a lot of fun” playing against former teammates.

Ironmen linebacker Brady Augstin has an interception return in each game this season.

“We moved him from outside linebacker to inside linebacker this year. The results on the field are the result of a great winter, spring and summer,” said Drengwitz. “He’s a really smart player with ball skills. He always handled the ball as a quarterback and H-back. He’s done a really nice job knowing his assignments and responsibilities.”

NCHS has moved the football effectively behind quarterback Kyle Beaty, tailback Tommy Davis and receiver Mar’Quan Gary, who had two receiving TDs and one rushing in last week’s win over Champaign Central.

“Their defense graduated a lot, but they do what they do very well. They are physical, aggressive and give you multiple fronts you have to be prepared for,” Drengwitz said. “They have played defense at a high level for a very long time. We have to match that intensity and get the ball to our playmakers in space and let them go to work.”

According to Fincham, the Ironmen’s experience shows.

“They don’t make a lot of mistakes, and they play a very clean game,” the West coach said. “They’ve done a really good job of taking care of the football and taking the football away. That’s a good indicator of an experienced football team.”

HOIC early showdown

A pair of 2-0 Heart of Illinois Conference teams square off when Deer Creek-Mackinaw travels to LeRoy for a 7 p.m. contest Friday. Both teams are out of the top 10 but receiving votes in 1A.

“They’re about as good as it gets right now in the conference. They are definitely one of the top teams,” LeRoy coach BJ Zeleznik said. “They have a very experienced, senior-dominated group we’ve heard a lot about the last couple years.

"They have very formidable offensive and defensive lines. We have to match their physicality up front, and we have to play as fast as we can play. They have very good team speed.”

Running back Brent Denniston and receiver Tyce Albritton have been key players in the Chiefs offense.

“We have to get our misdirection game going,” said Dee-Mack coach Cody Myers. “That’s something we’ve struggled with so far this year.”

LeRoy’s flex bone option offense has been directed by coach’s son Bo Zeleznik (309 yards rushing) and running back Matt Stuepfert.

“They are organized and they play hard,” Myers said. “We’ve got to tackle. They’ve got a few guys who can break some tackles and make some plays. Our guys have to wrap them up.”

Through what Coach Zeleznik calls a scheduling “fluke,” LeRoy has seven of nine games at home this season.

“This is the first year of a two-year cycle, but there will be only one year of the cycle because of the merger of the CIC and HOIC,” he said. “Next year will be a completely new cycle. It’s worked out great.”

In 2024, the smallest three schools from the Central Illinois Conference will join the HOIC Small School Division, while the three largest by enrollment will become part of the HOIC’s Large School Division.

Saints face elite back

Up four spots from last week to No. 5 in 2A, Central Catholic puts its 2-0 record on the line against one of the top running backs in the state in PBL’s Robert Boyd-Meents in a 7 p.m. Illini Prairie matchup at Bill Hundman Memorial Field in Bloomington.

“We need to stop their running back. He’s a stud, as good as any back we’ll see,” Saints coach Kevin Braucht said. “He’s got track speed but he will run you over. He’s the key to what we need to do.”

A junior, Boyd-Meents rushed for 1,420 yards and 21 touchdowns as a sophomore. Central Catholic has outscored its first two opponents 119-6 with Will Adelman running for 288 yards.

The Panthers are 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the Illini Prairie, while both of the Saints’ wins have been league games.

BHS meets PND

Bloomington (1-1, 1-1 Big 12) opposes a power running team in Peoria Notre Dame (2-0, 2-0) in a 7 p.m. Friday contest at BHS’ Fred Carlton Field.

“It’s the same old story with them. Their run game looks really good,” said Purple Raiders coach Scott Godfrey. “They’ve got some guys getting off the ball up front, and their three backs run really hard. We have to flow to the ball and not get caught up in their backfield motion.”

Godfrey wants to see his offense be more in sync after last week’s 35-14 defeat to Normal West.

Quarterback AJ Codron has completed 21 of 52 passes for 194 yards while guiding a BHS offense that has scored all 55 of its points in the first half.

U High at home

At 1-1, University High hopes to return to the happy side of .500 in a 7 p.m. Central State Eight game against Springfield Southeast on Friday at Hancock Stadium.

The Spartans have been outscored 74-14 in losses to Decatur MacArthur and Peoria Richwoods.

Ranked teams in action

Fifth-ranked in 3A, Olympia matches 2-0 records with Athens in a Sangamo game in rural Stanford.

Tri-Valley, No. 2 in 2A, travels to Fisher. Tied for seventh in 2A, El Paso-Gridley heads to Gibson City to square off with GCMS.

