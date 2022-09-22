Normal Community travels to Bloomington for Intercity rivalry matchup

Saddled with an uncharacteristic 1-3 record, Normal Community High School football coach Jason Drengwitz isn’t playing the “tough schedule” card.

“The record we have, we earned it,” Drengwitz said. “It’s tough. The kids are aware of where we’re at. They have a lot of pride. They believe in what we’re doing and we’re going to continue to try to get better. I feel like those games will make us better prepared for this week.”

This week for NCHS means a trip to Intercity foe Bloomington. A rivalry that dates back to 1897 renews in a 7 p.m. Big 12 Conference game at Fred Carlton Field with BHS holding a 64-44-8 edge.

BHS coach Scott Godfrey is well aware the Ironmen’s losses have come to O’Fallon (ranked fifth in 8A), Normal West (receiving poll votes in 6A) and Peoria (No. 5 in 5A).

“They are probably the best 1-3 team in the state,” said Godfrey. “They have played a brutal early schedule and done so with some injuries.”

The Ironmen are without quarterback Chase Wiese, who suffered a broken left hand. Drengwitz hopes Wiese will be able to return before the end of the regular season.

NCHS (1-2 in the Big 12) will continue to use junior Brady Augstin and sophomore Kyle Beaty at quarterback.

“Brady is a strong, physical runner. We’ll take advantage of his strengths,” Drengwitz said. “Kyle does a lot of good things in the passing game for a sophomore. He makes good decisions.”

Ironmen tailback/receiver Chris Taylor remains sidelined by injury, according to Drengwitz.

BHS (2-2, 2-2) will primarily utilize sophomore AJ Codron at quarterback with senior Marcus Griffin seeing occasional snaps under center.

Godfrey would prefer to use both “in a perfect world. With some injuries and some things we’ve got going, we haven’t had the flexibility to use Marcus at quarterback like we would like. He may be able to get a few snaps at quarterback. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Griffin is the Purple Raiders’ leading rusher with 234 yards. Codron has completed 27 of 57 passes for 384 yards.

“AJ’s done a really good job,” said Godfrey. “One of the things I admire most about him is his demeanor. He’s been the same from the summer when he had no idea he would be on varsity to game week.”

BHS has shown a big-play passing game. Garrick Dickerson and John Shuey both have nine receptions with Dickerson averaging 25.2 yards per catch and Shuey 18.9.

“Their receivers are talented and skilled with tremendous ability and athleticism,” Drengwitz said. “Codron is doing a really nice job for them.”

The Ironmen have won eight of the past nine games against BHS. The Raiders’ win came in the spring of 2021, 12-6. NCHS prevailed last fall 35-0.

“I’ve enjoyed playing this rivalry game since I came to Normal Community in 2004,” said Drengwitz. “We have a lot of respect for the Bloomington program. We know they’re a big challenge, and they look forward to this game as much as we do.”

Key league game for Saints

Central Catholic (3-1, 3-1 Illini Prairie) take on Tolono Unity (3-1, 2-1) in a critical league battle in Tolono. Both teams hope to avoid a second conference loss with Prairie Central and PBL undefeated.

“You can’t rest on your victories very long in this conference,” Saints coach Kevin Braucht said. “It’s a typical Tolono team; big, physical and they run the ball very well. They’re disciplined on defense and keep ball in front of them.”

The Rockets are tied for 10th in the 3A state rankings.

“We need to control the tempo, protect the football and make sure we’re physical up front,” said Braucht. “We feel like if we do those things we have a chance to compete and win in the fourth quarter.”

Saints quarterback Colin Hayes amassed 337 yards of total offense in last week's win over Monticello. Hayes has rushed for 301 and passed for 546 in four games.

West seeks rebound

Normal West (3-1, 3-0) is coming off its first loss entering a home Big 12 game against Peoria Richwoods (1-3, 1-2).

The Wildcats suffered a 33-26 loss to 4A No. 3 Richmond-Burton to drop out of the 6A rankings after one week.

“We didn’t have a good week. We weren’t overly focused. We were still thinking about the previous week,” West coach Nathan Fincham said. “We’ve recalibrated and refocused this week and done a lot better. Sometimes you’ve got to go through some tough losses and get snapped back to reality.”

Quarterback Jayden Mangruem sat out last week with an injury, but Fincham expects him to return Friday. Fincham was pleased with fill-in signal-caller Tanner Cupples.

“Tanner is a very good athlete. He does a good job when he’s got the ball in his hands,” said Fincham. “The way Tanner played we would be crazy not to try to find ways to keep him involved.”

U High faces Eisenhower

University High coach Brody Walworth looks for crisper execution as his Pioneers (2-2, 2-2 Central State Eight) head to Decatur to tangle with Eisenhower (0-4, 0-4).

“We made too many physical and mental errors,” Walworth said of a 32-13 loss to Springfield. “We have focused on our own execution. We’re getting back to doing what we do and doing it really well.”

U High quarterback Colin Cunningham has team-leading totals of 654 yards passing and 366 rushing. Colton Chinowth has 282 yards on 12 receptions.

Eisenhower has been outscored 177-6.

“It’s definitely not a pushover game,” said Walworth. “If we play back to our standards and level of excellence we expect, I think we’ll be in good shape.”