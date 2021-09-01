Normal Community to dedicate Dick Tharp Field on Friday

The dedication of Dick Tharp Field will be held prior to the Ironmen’s Big 12 Conference game against Peoria Manual, which kicks off at 7 p.m.
Tharp was head coach at NCHS from 1968-88, compiling a 158-50-5 record. The winningest coach in program history, he led the Ironmen to eight playoff appearances, including a Class 4A state runner-up finish in 1974.
Tharp, 90, has traveled from his home in Louisiana and will be on hand for the ceremony. Many of his former players are expected to attend as well.
NCHS is coming off a 35-0 season-opening win at Bloomington. Peoria Manual is 0-1 after losing at Peotone, 24-20.
Normal Community High School football coach Dick Tharp, left, talks with three Intercity players prior to the first Illinois Coaches Shrine All-Star Football Game at Hancock Stadium in 1975. Joining Tharp from left were NCHS lineman Mike Priebe, NCHS defensive back/quarterback Kurt Swearingen and Central Catholic end Loren Underhill.
The stadium opened in 2003 when the school moved to the east side. The most recent addition was the Josh Rodgers Memorial at the south entrance to the game field. Rodgers was a former NCHS student and football player who was an Army Ranger sergeant when he was killed in action in Afghanistan in April 2017.
Football coach Jason Drengwitz: "I have been coaching football at NCHS for 17 years and there have been so many memories that I will never forget. In general, I love how Friday nights/home games at NCHS bring our student body, families, players, coaches and community together. I cherish all of the time spent in the stadium with our current players and coaches as well as all of our former players and coaches."