Normal Community to dedicate Dick Tharp Field on Friday

NORMAL — Normal Community High School will name its football field after former head coach Dick Tharp on Friday in a pregame ceremony beginning at 6:40 p.m.

The dedication of Dick Tharp Field will be held prior to the Ironmen’s Big 12 Conference game against Peoria Manual, which kicks off at 7 p.m.

Tharp was head coach at NCHS from 1968-88, compiling a 158-50-5 record. The winningest coach in program history, he led the Ironmen to eight playoff appearances, including a Class 4A state runner-up finish in 1974.

Tharp, 90, has traveled from his home in Louisiana and will be on hand for the ceremony. Many of his former players are expected to attend as well.

NCHS is coming off a 35-0 season-opening win at Bloomington. Peoria Manual is 0-1 after losing at Peotone, 24-20.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph. Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred

