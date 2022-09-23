Normal Community takes control early and gets back some 'mojo' with convincing win over Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Perhaps the thing Normal Community High School's 1-3 football team needed most was seeing who the opponent was Friday night.

"It's a big rivalry game and a really big deal to get back on track and really come out here and dominate," said NCHS senior Cameron Thierry of facing Bloomington.

Thierry's 37-yard touchdown run on the first series set the tone on a dreary, rainy night at Fred Carlton Field. The only thing that could slow down the Ironmen was lightning which first delayed the inevitable for 30 minutes in the third quarter before finally calling the contest with 5:57 left as NCHS secured a 35-7 victory.

"I thought we played well defensively, we did a really nice job on special teams and offensively we made some strides," said NCHS head coach Jason Drengwitz. "We threw the ball well and ran the ball well at times. That's something we have to continue to get better at. But it was good to feel we got our mojo back a little bit."

Both teams walked away with 2-3 overall records. NCHS improved to 2-2 in the Big 12 Conference and the Raiders dropped to 2-3.

"We know what we have to do and what it takes to get to the playoffs and what we have to do the rest of the season," said Thierry, as the Ironmen entertain Danville for homecoming next Friday.

Beaty delivers

Sophomore Kyle Beaty, splitting time at quarterback with Brady Augstin while Chase Wiese is out with a broken hand, was sharp delivering the ball.

Beaty completed 12 of 17 attempts for 189 yards with touchdown passes of 32 yards to tight end Zach Ferrante and 35 yards on a screen pass to halfback Tommy Davis in the second quarter that staked NCHS to a 21-0 halftime lead.

"He's got that kind of swagger about him at quarterback and the more reps he takes in practice and more live reps he takes, the better he gets," said Drengwitz. "He's a smart kid and intelligent kid and a really good athlete. The best is yet to come from him."

Augstin also scored on a 3-yard run in the third quarter.

Special plays

The Ironmen's special teams played a huge factor.

NCHS' Keegan Buckner blocked a punt late in the second quarter, setting up Beaty's second touchdown pass.

After BHS came back after a lightning delay to score on Marcus Griffin's 2-yard run with 3:50 left in the third quarter, Davis took the kickoff and raced 86 yards into the end zone for the game's final score.

Outside of a 76-yard scoring drive, NCHS' defense didn't give up much. Dexter Niekamp and Sencerre Brown paced the Ironmen with six tackles each.

"We did a nice job bouncing back after Peoria High," said Drengwitz of last Friday's 64-30 loss. "It's all about how we practiced and our approach this week. We had all 11 hats on the football. Coach (Derek) Logue and our defensive staff did a really good job."

BHS banged up

The Raiders lost both their top two quarterbacks during the game. Sophomore AJ Codron pulled a muscle in his back after taking a late hit from NCHS which drew a penalty in the second quarter, then Griffin limped off the field with a hip injury in the fourth quarter.

BHS head coach Scott Godfrey is hopeful both will be able to play next Friday at home against Champaign Centennial.

"We couldn't get out of our own way," said Godfrey. "That's not to say Normal Community didn't make all the plays. But we get a punt and a guy is walking off the field and gives them a first down, and they're going to kick a field goal which they might miss and we jump offsides and give them a first down. You cannot do that against a 7A program that has the dudes like that."

Godfrey knows the Raiders have to win three of their last four games to reach 5-4 and qualify for the playoffs. That won't be easy, either, with unbeatens Centennial, Peoria High and Mahomet-Seymour left along with Champaign Central.

"I'm tired of saying we're young because it doesn't matter," said Godfrey. "This is our varsity team. This is who we are. It's time to grow up or it will keep repeating itself."