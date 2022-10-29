Normal Community surges past Hononegah for first round playoff win.

Rockton Hononegah High School scored the first touchdown Friday in a first round Class 7A playoff game in Rockton.

Normal Community took it from there and rolled to a 44-13 victory.

Ironmen quarterback Kyle Beaty tossed five touchdown passes, three to Elliott Oliver, as NCHS moved to 7-3 with its sixth straight win.

Beaty also tossed scoring strikes to Zach Ferrante and Ivoreon Austin. Cam Thierry ran for a 1-yard touchdown for NCHS (7-3).

The Ironmen meet 10-0 and No. 7-ranked Pekin in the second round next Friday in a 7 p.m. game at Dick Tharp Field.

Prairie Central rolls

Drew Fehr rushed for 192 yards and four touchdowns and Prairie Central scored 30 third-quarter points while defeating PBL 57-12 in a Class 3A first-round game at Fairbury.

Fehr scored on runs of 1, 45, 8, and 44 yards.

The Hawks, 10-0 and ranked fifth in 3A, also received touchdowns from Hudson Ault on a 4-yard run and an 85-yard kickoff return.

Camden Palmore returned an interception 39 yards and quarterback Drew Haberkorn ran 48 yards for other Prairie Central touchdowns.

Eureka advances

Eureka moved into the 3A second round with a 49-6 win over Beardstown at Eureka.

The Hornets improved to 8-2, while Beardstown bowed out at 5-5.

Beardstown led 6-0 after one quarter. Eureka grabbed a 14-6 lead entering halftime and dominated the second half.