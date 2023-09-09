NORMAL — Tommy Davis secured a screen pass on Normal Community High School’s first play from scrimmage and took a crushing hit before he could turn upfield Friday.

Instead of crumpling to the ground, Davis absorbed the contact and picked up 34 yards on the play.

“I've just been in the weight room a lot,” explained Davis. “I don’t go down from one hit.”

The Ironmen refused to be held down by rival Normal West all evening, exploding for 36 second-quarter points on their way to a 43-0 Big 12 Conference victory.

“They had it sniffed out and Tommy’s just a really talented, special football player with a lot of gifts,” NCHS coach Jason Drengwitz said of the tone-setting first play. “He’s playing at a really high level. That’s a credit to him and how he trained. He had a great offseason.”

Davis ran for the Ironmen’s first two touchdowns, rushed for 57 yards on eight carries, caught four passes for 74 yards and returned a punt for 37 yards. Davis’ 93-yard kickoff return to open the second half was called back by a penalty.

“It was a whole lot of built up energy from last year, especially from me not playing sitting out with COVID,” said Davis. “I just wanted to win. Last year we weren’t supposed to lose and we lost. This year we came back and got the Chili Bowl back.”

Ranked sixth in Class 7A, NCHS moved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12. Class 6A No. 5 West fell to 2-1 overall and in conference play.

“This is something we need to learn from and hopefully be better when the next good opponent comes through,” Wildcats coach Nathan Fincham said. “Normal is a great football team, and they were ready for the moment. We obviously weren’t ready for the moment.”

Breaking it open

After Davis carried for touchdowns of 7 and 24 yards, NCHS quarterback Kyle Beaty lofted a pinpoint 48-yard touchdown pass to Mar’Quan Gary at the 9:06 mark of the second quarter.

Beaty completed 12 of 18 first half passes for 238 yards and finished at 15 of 21 for 275 yards.

“Our whole offense was in rhythm and our defense was getting stop after stop,” Beaty said. “I think we played great in every part of the game. I think we can still get better so that’s the good thing."

Bringing the heat

NCHS’ advantage grew to 23-0 when Kaden Maas sacked West quarterback Johnny Freymann in the end zone for a safety.

The Ironmen sacked Wildcats quarterbacks six times with Illinois State recruit Dexter Niekamp ringing up three and Maas two.

“You play a team like West and you want to come out strong and start tough. That’s just what we did,” said Niekamp. “If you can set the tone early, it’s going to be like that the whole game. Their biggest playmakers are out wide, and I think we stopped that pretty well.”

Pouring it on

NCHS received a 12-yard scoring jaunt from Calen Taylor before Beaty orchestrated an unusual touchdown.

Beaty rushed for 8 yards before lateraling left to Gary, who covered the final 17 yards into the end zone.

Taylor also scored from 3 yards out in the final minute of the first half as the Ironmen assumed a 43-0 bulge and assured a running clock for the second half.

West’s best shot

The Wildcats moved inside the NCHS 10 after Maddux Lawson recovered a muffed punt at the Ironmen 12.

But Jrue Mangreum’s fourth-down pass from the 6 was incomplete.

Practice the way you play

Both coaches pointed to the week of practice leading up to the game as critical.

“Credit to our players and their ability to have a really good week of practice,” Drengwitz said. “We stacked four really good days together. I thought we played with a lot of energy, emotion and passion.”

“I feel like it broke down earlier in the week if I’m being honest,” said Fincham. “We didn’t have a good week. We just weren’t very good most of the week.”

Numbers game

NCHS outgained West 427-130 in total offense.

Kayden Hardeman caught four passes for 96 yards and Gary three for 56 yards for the Ironmen, who survived 80 yards of first-half penalties.

Josiah Edmonson paced the Wildcats in rushing with 31 yards on six tries. West netted 41 yards on 22 rushes.

Photos: Normal Community 43, Normal West 0, final