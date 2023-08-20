NORMAL — Jason Drengwitz isn’t about to allow his Normal Community High School football team to get tangled up in understandably high expectations.

“It is potential. We won’t know until we play a game,” said Drengwitz. “We have a lot of guys who played a lot of downs for us last fall, and we were playing some of our best football at the end of the year.

"But we lost some important seniors who were really impactful for us. We need some of those guys who played to raise up and take that banner of leadership and discipline on our team.”

After a 7-4 overall record and a 6-2 Big 12 Conference mark in 2022, NCHS players believe they are capable of more.

“This season expectations are top of the table,” senior tailback Tommy Davis said. “Last year we didn’t do that good in the Big 12. This year we’re coming. Last year we got knocked out (of the playoffs) in the second round. This year we’re trying to make it to state.”

Davis rushed for 347 yards in 2022 but was limited to 58 carries by a bothersome knee he says is “not bothering me at all.”

“Tommy is extremely dynamic. He’s super important to us on offense, defense and special teams,” said Drengwitz. “I’m excited for him to have the senior year he’s hoping for. He’ll be crucial to what we do, and he’ll have a role defensively as well.”

Kyle Beaty did not begin last season as the Ironmen starting quarterback, but as a sophomore finished third in the Pantagraph area with 1,398 yards passing, while completing 84 of 135 and throwing for 20 touchdowns.

“He’s improved his arm talent, intellect in running our offense, his speed. He’s bigger and stronger,” Drengwitz said. “He took all our No. 1 reps in the summer and preseason. Last year he wasn’t even taking any reps with the varsity until Peoria High week (four). The guys listen to him. It’s been impressive to watch his approach to playing quarterback, which is not easy.”

Complementing Davis as ballcarriers will be Calen Taylor, Craig Bennett III and Brady Augstin.

NCHS’ wide receivers are Mar’Quan Gary, Ivoreon Austin, Kayden Hardeman, Cole Morstatter, Leo Capparelli and Keegan Buckner. The Ironmen also have weapons at tight end in Alex Binion, Cooper Caraway and Dexter Niekamp.

Returners Mac Brennan will be at one tackle with Tyler Rustemeyer at a guard. Quinn Butler is the center with Bradyn Mazanowski stepping in at a tackle and Reid Johnson at a guard with Aiden Wagoner also in the picture.

The NCHS defense returns all of its front six, including All-Area selections Niekamp at end and Caraway at linebacker.

“Probably our biggest strength on defense is versatility. Everybody knows what they’re doing,” said Caraway. “We’re able to change some things a little bit. We’re doing some stuff maybe a less experienced defense couldn’t do.”

Niekamp has committed to sign with Illinois State, following older brother Tye to the Redbirds.

“I would say expectations are pretty high this year,” Dexter Niekamp said. “Hopefully there will be a lot of shutouts and low scoring games and scores on defense so we can keep our offense on the field a lot and create havoc the whole game.”

Joining Niekamp on the defensive front are Kaden Maas, Antonio Montoya and Isaiah Grieff.

Augstin and Caraway are the inside linebackers with Taylor, Jase Wilson and Josh Eisfelder battling for snaps on the outside.

Gary, a junior who has a scholarship offer from ISU, is a cornerback along with Anton Cassell, Capparelli, Lucas Drengwitz and Aiden Boundy.

A safety rotation will feature Blake Potts, Keyshon Coleman, Jackson Eimer, Buckner, Davis, Hardeman and Bennett.

Either Capparelli or Beaty will punt with Will Castro at kicker.

“In our program we have high expectations every year. They have high expectations for themselves,” Coach Drengwitz. “We’re excited about this group, but we’ve got to go out and play a lot of good teams.”

NCHS hasn’t missed the playoffs or had a losing record in a full season since 1995.

