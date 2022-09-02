Normal Community cruises past Champaign Central

NORMAL – Through the mass of humanity between them, Normal Community High School tailback Tommy Davis couldn’t see quarterback Chase Wiese.

Yet Wiese could see Davis and the delicately thrown screen pass over the middle landed in the hands of Davis, who ran untouched for a 31-yard touchdown.

“We practiced that a couple times (Thursday), and he (offensive coordinator Chris Messina) told me I was going to score on it so I just caught it and scored,” Davis said. “I didn’t even think I was going to get the ball for real. I couldn’t see Chase. But when he threw it, it was perfect placement.”

Davis also sprinted 43 yards for another score as the Ironmen sailed past Champaign Central 50-14 in Big 12 Conference football action Friday at Dick Tharp Field.

“Tommy is a special player. When the ball’s in his hands, he’s very dynamic,” said NCHS coach Jason Drengwitz. “Our guys up front did a much better job being assignment sound this week and giving him some creases. Our guys on the perimeter blocked much better out wide.”

After dropping its season opener at 8A-state ranked O’Fallon, the Ironmen evened their record at 1-1 in their first Big 12 contest. Champaign Central, which lost 42-0 to Normal West last week, is 0-2 overall and in league play.

Wiese tossed an interception on the first NCHS play from scrimmage but recovered to complet 4 of 8 for 62 yards. The Ironmen rushed for 273 yards with Davis piling up 94 on 11 carries.

“That’s not how you expect to start a game. But to their credit, it didn’t really affect them,” Drengwitz said. “They didn’t hang their heads. They were about coming back for the next play.”

Offense shifts into high

A Wiese scramble left for a 19-yard touchdown handed NCHS a 7-0 lead through one quarter.

The second quarter produced Davis’ two TDs and a 12-yard Chris Taylor score.

Sophomore tailback Diavion Smith picked up a pair of 1-yard touchdown plunges in the second half and rushed for 42 yards on five carries. Wiese added 58 yards on the ground.

The final West touchdown came on a 12-yard jaunt from Kaileb Hackman with Brady Augstin running for the two-point conversion.

First team defense shines

NCHS’ first team defense did not allow a point. Champaign scored fourth quarter, running clock touchdowns on 26-yard rush by Pitho Bwandundu and a 13-yard run from Ronald Baker III.

“I thought we played well. I thought they played hard and dialed into the game plan,” Drengwitz said. “We gave up a few runs here and there by not being disciplined with our eyes.”

Ironmen linebacker Cooper Caraway registered two straight tackles for loss in the second half.

“This week we had to be focused on keeping improving and not taking Central lightly,” said Caraway. “By doing that, I think we made ourselves better. As the game kept progressing, we kept learning new things about their offense, making adjustments and improving.”

Showdown next week

The Ironmen can now turn their attention to Unit 5 rival Normal West. The Wildcats visit NCHS for a 7 p.m. game next Friday.

“You’ve got to handle your business when you play games you’re supposed to win and not look beyond to what’s coming down the road,” Drengwitz said. “If our goal is to defend the Big 12 title and make the playoffs, we have to win this one first.”

Taylor denied

NCHS' Taylor returned punts of 47 and 30 yards for apparent touchdowns.

Yet neither counted as penalties on the Ironmen nullified the scores.