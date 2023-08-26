NORMAL – Aiden Boundy’s crunching hit on the opening kickoff injected an already enthusiastic Normal Community High School football team with additional juice Friday at Dick Tharp Field.

It also nearly cost the Ironmen defense a starting cornerback for the first play from scrimmage.

“It definitely got us going. It felt great,” Boundy said. “I was real excited. I almost went to the sideline when I was supposed to be on defense. It got the game going and we went from there.”

Boundy and Brady Augstin turned in rapid-fire interception returns for touchdowns after a lightning delay as NCHS overwhelmed defending Class 4A state champion Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 54-14 in a nonconference season opener.

“I felt like our kids were really excited about this game,” said Ironmen coach Jason Drengwitz. “I was really proud of how we handled the things we talked about all week.”

NCHS held the No. 7 ranking in the initial Class 7A state poll, while SHG was No. 4 in 5A.

Setting the tone

After Boundy’s special teams tackle, NCHS took over on the Cyclones’ 15-yard line after a 7-yard punt.

Tommy Davis picked up nine yards on his first carry and the remaining six on his second attempt for the game’s first touchdown.

SHG responded nicely with an 83-yard drive. Quarterback Levi Hanauer scored from 2 yards out on fourth and goal for a 7-7 tie.

NCHS seized the lead for good when quarterback Kyle Beaty tossed a 27-yard touchdown pass to a well-covered Mar’Quan Gary, who outfought an SHG defender for the football.

The Ironmen led 20-7 after Beaty dropped off a screen pass to Calen Taylor, who ran for a 17-yard touchdown.

Lightning crashes

The Cyclones blocked an Ironmen punt immediately before the officials suspended the game because of lightning with 6:44 remaining in the second quarter.

After a delay of 1 hour, 23 minutes, NCHS stopped SHG on downs at the home team’s 46. On the first play of the Cyclones’ next possession, Boundy stepped in front of a Hanauer pass and sprinted 27 yards for a touchdown.

“I saw they brought out a new guy on the field so I thought maybe something was coming my way,” Boundy said. “I jumped it early, found it, (caught the) ball, touchdown.”

Defensive lightning struck again to derail an SHG drive late in the first half. Augstin read a Hanauer pass perfectly and took the interception the other way for a 63-yard touchdown.

“Kaden Maas tipped it. I got under it and ran it,” said Augstin. “I was gassed. I caught it and basically jogged the whole way. I just kept going and scored.”

“I thought the difference was how we handled the break,” Drengwitz said. “We came out those last seven minutes of the first half and put some space in the game.”

Big play Ironmen

NCHS brought a running clock into effect in the second half with a 69-yard scoring jaunt by Davis and a 9-yard sweep around right end for a score by Gary for a 47-7 cushion.

SHG struck for an 86-yard touchdown pass from back up quarterback Trent Caldwell to Christian Pollard before Taylor romped 53 yards for another TD around the right side.

Davis finished with 97 yards rushing on eight carries and Taylor 84 yards on a mere four attempts.

“Our offense made big plays. They were opportunistic. We have a lot of guys who can make plays,” Drengwitz said. “Our offensive line really rose to the challenge. It was fun.”

Fourth down denials

The Ironmen turned away SHG on three second-half fourth down plays.

NCHS took the ball back on a pass break up from Blake Potts and fourth-and-1 tackles for loss by Maas and Abraham Adeleke.

“The defense played at a really high level,” said Drengwitz. “Coach (Derek) Logue does an outstanding job preparing our defense. Our kids buy into the game plan, watch film and they’re locked in.”

“I think a lot of people underestimate us. But we’re returning our whole front six and we’re just dominant,” Augstin said. “They have a high standard and we have a high standard. But we just dominated them today.”

Final tallies

Beaty completed 8 of 13 passes for 108 yards. Gary hauled in four receptions for 86 yards.

Hanauer was 12 of 27 for 95 yards, while Caldwell connected on both of his passes for 91 yards.

The Cyclones were limited to 92 yards rushing on 26 carries with Hanauer running for 78 of those yards.

NCHS finished with 212 yards rushing and 320 yards of total offense.

Photos: Normal Community football hosts Sacred Heart-Griffin