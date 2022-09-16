Normal Community back in the IHSA Pork & Pigskins 'Savory 16'

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A-Train Concession Stand

The A-Train Concession Stand serves food at Normal Community High School football games.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORMAL — The Normal Community's A-Train Concessions is back in the IHSA Pork & Pigskins "Savory 16" after winning last season's inaugural competition.

Nearly 182,000 online votes were cast over a two-day stretch to determine the 16 schools that advanced to Savory 16 in the second annual IHSA Pork & Pigskins Championship presented by the Illinois Pork Producers Association. Last year’s inaugural contest saw just over 150,000 votes for the same phase of the contest.

The top four vote getters in each of the four regions advanced to the Savory 16, where the IHSA’s panel of expert judges will now disperse to judge their fare from September 16 to October 21.

In addition to NCHS, Pantagraph-area schools El Paso-Gridley, Fieldcrest, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland and Olympia made the cut.

Other schools were: Bureau Valley, Spring Valley Hall, Kewanee, Rockridge, Princeville, Greenville, North Mac, Iroquois West, Maple Park Kaneland, Lemont and Lincoln-Way Central.

