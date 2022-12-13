Meet the 2022 Pantagraph All-Area football team

It was a memorable season in Pantagraph-area high school football. Between Tri-Valley's run to state, plus memorable postseason runs for Ridgeview-Lexington, Prairie Central, Eureka, Olympia, Normal West and more, the number of standout performers was formidable.
Here's a look at the 2022 Pantagraph All-Area Football team:
OFFENSE
LINEMEN
Cannon Mackey, Sr., Normal Community
Class 7A all-stater, all-Big 12 choice
Blaine Halley, Sr., Olympia
Southern Illinois recruit was 3A All-Stater
Ben Jorczak, Jr., Normal West
Big 12 all-star paved way for league champs
Dominic McKibben, Jr., Central Catholic
All-Illini Prairie pick did not give up a sack
Miguel Espindola, Jr., Bloomington
First team all-Big 12 selection
QUARTERBACKS
Jake Morin, Sr., Eureka
Paced the Area with 1,815 passing yards and 24 TDs
Colin Cunningham, Sr., University High
Led Central State Eight in regular season rushing, also passed for over 1,000 yards
RUNNING BACKS
Blake Regenold, Sr., Tri-Valley
Pantagraph Player of Year, all-stater rushed for an astounding 2,583 yards
Kaden Farrell, Sr., Ridgeview-Lexington
All-stater covered 1,678 yards despite late-season injury
Drew Fehr, Sr., Prairie Central
All-stater also a standout linebacker, rushed for 1,439 yards
RECEIVERS
Justis Bachman, Sr., Eureka
Topped the Area with 617 receiving yards, 2nd at 43 catches
Aneefy Ford, Sr., Streator
48 receptions led Area, 577 receiving yards were second
Gavin Camp, Jr., Normal West
Piled up 503 yards on 37 receptions
DEFENSE
LINEMEN
Noah Nagel, Sr., Prairie Central
Two-way Illini Prairie all-star
TJ Klein, Sr., Tri-Valley
Two-way HOIC first teamer had 17 tackles for loss
Dexter Niekamp, Jr., Normal Community
69 tackles, follows brother Tye on All-Area team
Dakota Wiegand, Sr., Eureka
Class 3A all-stater recorded 12 sacks, 101 tackles
Scott Webb, Sr., Clinton
Two-way all-conference pick, honorable mention All-State
LINEBACKERS
Brock Leenerman, Sr., Normal West
All-stater, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year
Tyler Atkins, Sr., Ridgeview-Lexington
All-stater for 1A semifinalists, team-best 123 tackles
Chase Litwiller, Jr., Olympia
60 solo tackles, 60 assists, 3 interceptions for 3A quarterfinal team
Cooper Caraway, Jr., Normal Community
Big 12 all-star topped Ironmen with 75 tackles
BACKS
Tanner Cupples, Sr., Normal West
Big 12 all-star with 72 tackles, 3 forced fumbles
Logan Friedmansky, Sr., Ridgeview-Lexington
Two-way HOIC all-star had 3 interceptions, forced 4 fumbles
Drew Dingledine, Sr., Eureka
All-HOIC selection also excelled as receiver
Rye Pirtz, Sr., Central Catholic
Earned all-conference honors with 39 tackles, 3 interceptions
SPECIALISTS
PLACE-KICKER
Declan Duley, Sr., El Paso-Gridley
Illinois recruit booted 6 field goals, 29 of 30 PATs, 40 touchbacks
PUNTER
Owen Senn, Sr., Normal West
Averaged 37.9 yards per boot
KICK RETURNER
Chris Taylor, Sr., NCHS
Illinois State recruit always a threat to score
HONORABLE MENTION
OFFENSE
Line: Scott Webb (Clinton), Ben Jablonski (Eureka), Zach Hoffmann (U High), Jacob Bischoff (Tri-Valley), Sawyer Hilt (Ridgeview-Lexington), Mason Tellor (Normal West), Jacob Peterlin (Central Catholic), Tyson Cramer (Pontiac), Jackson Livengood (Prairie Central), Noah Nagel, (Prairie Central)
Running backs: Tristen Potts (Clinton), Dax Gentes (EPG), Austin Burkhardt (Dwight), Logan Friedmansky (Ridgeview-Lexington), Aiden Sancken (GCMS), Reygan Sitton (Olympia). Camden Palmore (Prairie Central)
Quarterbacks: Colin Hayes (Central Catholic), Kyle Beaty (NCHS), Jayden Mangruem (Normal West), Drew Haberkorn (Prairie Central), Andy Knox (Tri-Valley), Kamren Schumacher (El Paso-Gridley), Christian Benning (Streator), Alec Thomas (Ridgeview-Lexington), Brayden Elliott (GCMS), AJ Codron (Bloomington)
Receivers: Cam Thierry (NCHS), Ryan Hoeferle (Central Catholic), Grant Fatima (Tri-Valley), Drew Dingledine (Eureka), Matt Williamson (Streator), John Shuey (Bloomington)
DEFENSE
Line: Kaleb Gibbs (Normal West), Dylan Hardwick (Normal West), Ethan Conaty (LeRoy), Brennan Thoele (Tri-Valley), Mason Kutemeier (GCMS), Jacob Whitehill (Ridgeview-Lexington), Tavien Talley (Olympia), Zander Tabb (Central Catholic), Tyson Cramer (Pontiac), Landen Hoffman (Prairie Central), Connor Henry (Bloomington), Quincey Jones (Normal West)
Linebackers: Larell Fisher (Normal West), Rylan Bachman (Eureka), Cody Langland (EPG), Blake Regenold (Tri-Valley), Drew Fehr (Prairie Central), Ian Whitaker (Central Catholic), Camden Palmore (Prairie Central), Trey Frost (Normal West), Tyler Atkins (Ridgeview-Lexington)
Backs: Dylan Bazzell (Prairie Central), Jacob Davis (Normal West), Chris Taylor (NCHS), JaQuan Harris (U High), Isaac Decker (Lincoln), Brayden Campbell (Ridgeview-Lexington), Tye Albritton (Dee-Mack), Colton Prosser (Tri-Valley), Kanye Clark (Bloomington), Hudson Ault (Prairie Central), Cam Thierry (NCHS)
SPECIALISTS
Kickers/punters: Ryan Millmore (Normal Community), Drew Haberkorn (Prairie Central)
Kick returners: Gavin Camp (Normal West), Hudson Ault (Prairie Central)