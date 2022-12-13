Meet the 2022 Pantagraph All-Area football team

It was a memorable season in Pantagraph-area high school football. Between Tri-Valley's run to state, plus memorable postseason runs for Ridgeview-Lexington, Prairie Central, Eureka, Olympia, Normal West and more, the number of standout performers was formidable.

Here's a look at the 2022 Pantagraph All-Area Football team:

OFFENSE

LINEMEN

Cannon Mackey, Sr., Normal Community

Class 7A all-stater, all-Big 12 choice

Blaine Halley, Sr., Olympia

Southern Illinois recruit was 3A All-Stater

Ben Jorczak, Jr., Normal West

Big 12 all-star paved way for league champs

Dominic McKibben, Jr., Central Catholic

All-Illini Prairie pick did not give up a sack

Miguel Espindola, Jr., Bloomington

First team all-Big 12 selection

QUARTERBACKS

Jake Morin, Sr., Eureka

Paced the Area with 1,815 passing yards and 24 TDs

Colin Cunningham, Sr., University High

Led Central State Eight in regular season rushing, also passed for over 1,000 yards

RUNNING BACKS

Blake Regenold, Sr., Tri-Valley

Pantagraph Player of Year, all-stater rushed for an astounding 2,583 yards

Kaden Farrell, Sr., Ridgeview-Lexington

All-stater covered 1,678 yards despite late-season injury

Drew Fehr, Sr., Prairie Central

All-stater also a standout linebacker, rushed for 1,439 yards

RECEIVERS

Justis Bachman, Sr., Eureka

Topped the Area with 617 receiving yards, 2nd at 43 catches

Aneefy Ford, Sr., Streator

48 receptions led Area, 577 receiving yards were second

Gavin Camp, Jr., Normal West

Piled up 503 yards on 37 receptions

DEFENSE

LINEMEN

Noah Nagel, Sr., Prairie Central

Two-way Illini Prairie all-star

TJ Klein, Sr., Tri-Valley

Two-way HOIC first teamer had 17 tackles for loss

Dexter Niekamp, Jr., Normal Community

69 tackles, follows brother Tye on All-Area team

Dakota Wiegand, Sr., Eureka

Class 3A all-stater recorded 12 sacks, 101 tackles

Scott Webb, Sr., Clinton

Two-way all-conference pick, honorable mention All-State

LINEBACKERS

Brock Leenerman, Sr., Normal West

All-stater, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year

Tyler Atkins, Sr., Ridgeview-Lexington

All-stater for 1A semifinalists, team-best 123 tackles

Chase Litwiller, Jr., Olympia

60 solo tackles, 60 assists, 3 interceptions for 3A quarterfinal team

Cooper Caraway, Jr., Normal Community

Big 12 all-star topped Ironmen with 75 tackles

BACKS

Tanner Cupples, Sr., Normal West

Big 12 all-star with 72 tackles, 3 forced fumbles

Logan Friedmansky, Sr., Ridgeview-Lexington

Two-way HOIC all-star had 3 interceptions, forced 4 fumbles

Drew Dingledine, Sr., Eureka

All-HOIC selection also excelled as receiver

Rye Pirtz, Sr., Central Catholic

Earned all-conference honors with 39 tackles, 3 interceptions

SPECIALISTS

PLACE-KICKER

Declan Duley, Sr., El Paso-Gridley

Illinois recruit booted 6 field goals, 29 of 30 PATs, 40 touchbacks

PUNTER

Owen Senn, Sr., Normal West

Averaged 37.9 yards per boot

KICK RETURNER

Chris Taylor, Sr., NCHS

Illinois State recruit always a threat to score

HONORABLE MENTION

OFFENSE

Line: Scott Webb (Clinton), Ben Jablonski (Eureka), Zach Hoffmann (U High), Jacob Bischoff (Tri-Valley), Sawyer Hilt (Ridgeview-Lexington), Mason Tellor (Normal West), Jacob Peterlin (Central Catholic), Tyson Cramer (Pontiac), Jackson Livengood (Prairie Central), Noah Nagel, (Prairie Central)

Running backs: Tristen Potts (Clinton), Dax Gentes (EPG), Austin Burkhardt (Dwight), Logan Friedmansky (Ridgeview-Lexington), Aiden Sancken (GCMS), Reygan Sitton (Olympia). Camden Palmore (Prairie Central)

Quarterbacks: Colin Hayes (Central Catholic), Kyle Beaty (NCHS), Jayden Mangruem (Normal West), Drew Haberkorn (Prairie Central), Andy Knox (Tri-Valley), Kamren Schumacher (El Paso-Gridley), Christian Benning (Streator), Alec Thomas (Ridgeview-Lexington), Brayden Elliott (GCMS), AJ Codron (Bloomington)

Receivers: Cam Thierry (NCHS), Ryan Hoeferle (Central Catholic), Grant Fatima (Tri-Valley), Drew Dingledine (Eureka), Matt Williamson (Streator), John Shuey (Bloomington)

DEFENSE

Line: Kaleb Gibbs (Normal West), Dylan Hardwick (Normal West), Ethan Conaty (LeRoy), Brennan Thoele (Tri-Valley), Mason Kutemeier (GCMS), Jacob Whitehill (Ridgeview-Lexington), Tavien Talley (Olympia), Zander Tabb (Central Catholic), Tyson Cramer (Pontiac), Landen Hoffman (Prairie Central), Connor Henry (Bloomington), Quincey Jones (Normal West)

Linebackers: Larell Fisher (Normal West), Rylan Bachman (Eureka), Cody Langland (EPG), Blake Regenold (Tri-Valley), Drew Fehr (Prairie Central), Ian Whitaker (Central Catholic), Camden Palmore (Prairie Central), Trey Frost (Normal West), Tyler Atkins (Ridgeview-Lexington)

Backs: Dylan Bazzell (Prairie Central), Jacob Davis (Normal West), Chris Taylor (NCHS), JaQuan Harris (U High), Isaac Decker (Lincoln), Brayden Campbell (Ridgeview-Lexington), Tye Albritton (Dee-Mack), Colton Prosser (Tri-Valley), Kanye Clark (Bloomington), Hudson Ault (Prairie Central), Cam Thierry (NCHS)

SPECIALISTS

Kickers/punters: Ryan Millmore (Normal Community), Drew Haberkorn (Prairie Central)

Kick returners: Gavin Camp (Normal West), Hudson Ault (Prairie Central)

