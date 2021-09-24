Marcus Griffin runs Bloomington to victory over Peoria Richwoods

BLOOMINGTON — Quarterback Marcus Griffin ran for 193 yards and scored three touchdowns as Bloomington High School routed Peoria Richwoods, 40-7, on Friday night at Fred Carlton Field.

The Raiders rang up 491 yards of total offense in improving to 3-2 overall and in the Big 12. Richwoods fell to 0-5.

Adam Beasley also gained 115 yards rushing for BHS and opened the scoring on a 29-yard run with 11:04 left in the first quarter.

Edgerrin Bausley added a 3-yard TD run for a 14-0 lead after the first quarter. BHS upped the margin to 27-7 at halftime on Griffin scoring runs of 4 and 10 yards.

Beasley's 13-yard run and Griffin's 53-yard scamper in the third quarter ended the scoring.

Griffin also completed 8 of 14 attempts for 105 yards. Beasley had six receptions for 77 yards.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.